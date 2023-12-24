How BJP and RSS reacted to Karnataka CM’s move to revoke hijab ban

Hijab politics in Karnataka, which threatened to divide the student community on communal lines and law and order situation in the state during the BJP rule last year has come to the forefront yet again. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement that he will lift the ban on hijab for school and college students has triggered a huge debate over the issue. However, the CM later claimed that the government was only contemplating lifting the hijab ban and no final decision has been made.

The opposition BJP has indicated strife in the coming days. “My question to the Chief Minister is why are you playing with the children's future. At least keep your dirty politics away from students. Why are you sowing the seed of religion amongst the students. The CM now says that he didn't say anything like that. Hopefully he won't go ahead with the announcement,” said BJP State president BY Vijayendra.

Former CM of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that though the BJP wouldn't organise protests against lifting the hijab ban, people will teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former national general secretary CT Ravi stated that Hindu students will now demand that they be allowed to wear saffron shawls and tilak.