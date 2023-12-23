‘Thank you for giving back our right’: Karnataka student who dropped out after Hijab ban

In response to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement to lift the ban on the hijab in classrooms, Muskan, a student from Mandya district, expressed her gratitude and stressed the importance of the hijab as a cultural and religious right. Muskan, who had defended wearing hijab in educational institutions and chanted slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ while being heckled by a group of men wearing saffron shawls in February 2022, spoke to the media on Saturday.

After the Karnataka government banned hijab in schools and colleges, in 2022, Muskan discontinued her education.a Muskan, originally set to participate in the third semester in April 2022, will now need to take up the same semester to pursue her ongoing education. She expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would also issue a favorable ruling for Muslim students.

"Hijab is our culture. It is our right. I believe that we will get the right. There should be no politics in education," Muskan asserted. She extended her thanks to CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, Speaker UT Khader, and Deputy Chief Minister DKShivakumar for restoring their rights and supporting their cultural practices. “I thank them for giving back our rights. They have supported our culture. We used to study at the college like brothers and sisters. It should always be like that," she said.