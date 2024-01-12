Haveri moral policing: Survivor tells court she was gangraped by the 7 men

Karnataka police on Thursday, January 11 revised the First Information Report (FIR) in the moral policing case in Hanagal, Haveri district, and added charges of gang rape. The survivor, who had initially reported offenses related to moral policing and assault has now detailed her harrowing experience of kidnap and gang rape.

The revised FIR, filed under section 164 of the criminal procedure code, lists seven accused individuals, most of whom are identified as offenders from the village of Akki Alur. Three of the accused, Aftab Makabul Ahmed Chandankatti, Madarsab Mohammad Isak Mandakki, and Abdul Khadar Jaffar Sab Hanchinmani, have been arrested. The fourth accused, Mohammad Saif Savikeri, met with an accident, and is currently undergoing surgery at the district hospital. He will be arrested after his recovery, said the police. The other accused remain unidentified for now.

The survivor was sent to the government hospital in Hanagal for medical examination. The police altered the charges to include gang rape based on the survivor’s statements before the court, media reports, and evidence from a photo and video clip circulating on social media.