Karnataka: Three men barge into Haveri hotel and assault interfaith couple, woman alleges rape

In an incident of moral policing and alleged rape in Karnataka, an interfaith couple staying at a hotel in Haveri district was verbally abused and physically assaulted by three Muslim men on January 8. The woman has alleged that the men who dragged her out of the hotel later raped her.

The video of the incident shows the three men – Aftab Maqbool Ahmed Chandankatti (24), Madarsab Mohammed Isaaq Mandakki (23) and Samiullah Lalanavar (23) — waiting outside the couple's room, barging in and assaulting them. One of the accused can be heard asking the couple to open the door in the pretext of checking if there was water in the room. The couple answered saying that there’s water but the accused insisted on opening the door. They continuously knocked on the door until the man opened it. When the man opened the hotel door, the accused asked for his name and turned to the woman who tried to cover her face with a burqa.

The group hit the woman and she fell on the ground. The man was also assaulted. In the video the accused can be heard saying, “You want our girl huh.” They go on to assault the man, tearing his shirt while he tries to run out of the room.