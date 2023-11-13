Four of family brutally murdered in Karnataka, police form 5 teams to nab killer

The killer had also assaulted and injured Haseena's mother-in-law critically. He had threatened a young girl in the neighbourhood from informing the police, who had tried to raise alarm and come forward to help, and made her run away.

The teams would be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) ranked officers. The police have collected the video of the accused getting down from an auto near the crime spot and he had also fallen from a bike. The police had taken two persons into custody and inquired in connection with the case.

The police said the killer had worn a mask and had barged into the house and killed the women. Aseem was playing outside and when he came inside, he was also stabbed to death. The killer had not taken any valuables from the home.