Former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal booked for hate speech at Maddur event

Former Union Minister and expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been booked for delivering a provocative speech in Maddur on September 11. Police in Mandya district registered the case following a complaint by a sub-inspector from the Maddur police station, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said

Yatnal, the MLA from Vijayapura, made his remarks during a gathering of Hindu activists in Maddur, which was convened after a stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7. In his speech, Yatnal announced plans to form a new political party, the "Karnataka Hindu Party," in collaboration with former MP Pratap Simha. He further stated, "Pratap Simha and I speak strongly in support of Hindus. We will form the Karnataka Hindu Party, and its symbol will be the JCB.".

According to the complaint and media reports, Yatnal went on to say, “If we come to power, we will remove the reservation of Muslims and distribute it to Hindus. We will demolish the illegally built mosques.”

Yatnal has been charged with promoting enmity between groups based on religion, outraging religious feelings, and for making statements conducive to public mischief.

In addition, Yatnal also criticised the BJP’s state leadership, declaring, "If the BJP does not take us seriously, we will form a new government. If a flag bearing the words 'Jai Pakistan' is raised, we will encounter those responsible. A Yogi Adityanath-like government will come to power in Karnataka."

He also accused the BJP of marginalising him within the party, saying, "They didn’t make me a minister when we were in power. If I had been the home minister, I would have shot them in the mouth," referring to the stone-pelting incident and demanding severe punishment for those responsible. Yatnal was expelled in March 2025 for six years over ‘anti-party’ activities.

This case follows a similar FIR filed on September 11 against BJP MLC CT Ravi for his controversial remarks at the same event. Ravi, according to the complaint, stated, “When Muslims make up just 5%, they are already showing their true colors. If they become 50%, will our children and grandchildren even survive? They will divide society. Some conspirators are trying to break Hindu society for the sake of votes.”

Ravi's speech also included inflammatory remarks about Muslims, including accusations of support for terrorism and threats of violence. He reportedly said, “Muslims shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ plant bombs, and are labeled as ISI operatives. When Muslims threw petrol bombs at the Ram Mandir, they should have been taught a lesson then. If we had done so, this situation would not have arisen today. You outsiders should not challenge us. We will break your shoulders and take your heads. We know how to do it. The Hindu community has the strength to bury stone-pelters beneath the very stones they throw.”