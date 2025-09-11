Karnataka police book BJP MLC CT Ravi for hate speech against Muslims

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka’s Maddur police suo motu registered a case against BJP MLC and former Minister CT Ravi on Thursday, September 11, for his provocative remarks targeting Muslims at the Ganesha Visarjan rally organised by Hindutva groups.

The rally was organised in retaliation to the alleged stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh immersion procession in Maddur on Sunday evening.

Ravi has been booked under Section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups on religious or other grounds) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered based on the complaint of Maddur Police Sub-Inspector Manjunath.

On September 10, controversial BJP leader Ravi threatened to “behead” Muslims.

According to the FIR, he said, “When they are just 5%, they started rebelling. What will happen if they become 50%? Then our children and grandchildren won’t be able to live; society will be broken apart.”

He had also threatened saying that Muslims shouldn’t challenge by hitting their thighs. “We will break your thighs and take your head off,” he said.

He also referred to Muslims as “outsiders” and accused CM Siddaramaiah of bias. “Some cunning people, just for the sake of votes, are dividing the Hindu community,” he said.

According to the complaint, these statements were intended to create enmity and hatred between communities and disturb communal harmony.