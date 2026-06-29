First answer our questions then do SIR: Priyank Kharge as ECI prepares for electoral revision in Karnataka

Ahead of the Election Commission of India's proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka beginning on Tuesday, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the ECI must first respond to the concerns raised by Congress before proceeding with the exercise.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said the state government would discuss the issue with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and decide on the future course of action after reviewing the Election Commission's response.

"The Election Commission should first answer the questions raised by Congress regarding the SIR exercise. Only after addressing those concerns should it proceed with the revision of the electoral rolls in Karnataka," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has completed preparations to launch the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state. As part of the programme, a door-to-door verification drive will be conducted from June 29 to July 29. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbu Kumar is also scheduled to address a press conference in Bengaluru regarding the exercise today (June 29).

The Congress party has simultaneously launched an awareness campaign across Karnataka, urging its workers to remain vigilant during the voter list revision process.

Kharge said Congress had already submitted its objections in writing to the Chief Election Commissioner, raising eight to ten issues related to the exercise.

"We have sought clarification on several issues, including what the Election Commission means by 'logical discrepancy'. On what basis can a voter be removed from the electoral roll? If a voter's name is to be deleted, a legal notice must be issued, a speaking order must be passed, and the individual should be given an opportunity to present their case before the appropriate tribunal if there is any dispute," he said.

He argued that voters should not lose their franchise merely because of spelling mistakes or minor discrepancies in their names.

"So far, the Election Commission has not provided any clarification. We submitted our concerns in writing not only to the Election Commission of India but also to the State Election Commission. We are yet to receive any response," he said.

Kharge clarified that the Congress was not opposed to the revision of electoral rolls.

"We are not saying that voter list revision should not be carried out. Revising the electoral rolls is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission, and preparing a clean and accurate voter list is its duty.

However, concerns have been raised about the manner in which SIR exercises have been conducted in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where there are allegations that vulnerable sections of society were left out," he said.

He reiterated that the Election Commission should address the questions raised by Congress before commencing the exercise.

"We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and decide the future course of action. Apart from our party's campaign, there is also a need to create public awareness. At the same time, we are examining the legal aspects of the issue," he added.

Expressing concern over the reported use of artificial intelligence in the revision process, Kharge questioned the transparency of the technology.

"If AI software is being used to identify and remove names from the voter list, who has audited the software, and how does it function? No one knows. Around 8.9 million voters were reportedly removed from the electoral rolls elsewhere without adequate opportunity to challenge the decision before a tribunal.

Even a retired tribunal judge resigned, saying it would take four years to dispose of such cases. Amid all this confusion, the Election Commission must first answer our questions before proceeding with the SIR exercise," he said.