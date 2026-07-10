Explained: ‘Logical discrepancies’ in the SIR process and how it works

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As the Election Commission rolls out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across states including Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana, one term has emerged at the centre of political and legal controversy: "logical discrepancy." The category first drew national attention during West Bengal's SIR ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, where it was cited as a basis for issuing notices to lakhs of voters and became the subject of scrutiny in the Supreme Court.

According to reports , Karnataka could apply up to 11 categories of logical discrepancies, while election officials in different states have described varying lists of triggers. This now raises questions about whether a common SIR framework is being implemented uniformly.

Despite its growing importance, "logical discrepancy" is not a statutory term found in election law. Instead, it is an administrative category used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to flag voter records that appear inconsistent when compared with older electoral rolls or family relationships.

In simple terms, a logical discrepancy is a mismatch in voter data that the ECI believes requires additional verification before the electoral roll is finalised.

How does it work?

Under the SIR exercise, electoral records are first "mapped" to the previous intensive revision (typically the 2002 electoral roll in many states). If a voter's details cannot be linked to earlier records, or if the linkage throws up inconsistencies, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) can issue notices asking voters to explain the discrepancy or submit additional documents before the final roll is published.

The ECI's notification on SIR specifically provides for notices where records cannot be linked or where the linkage reveals discrepancies, though it does not exhaustively define what counts as a "logical discrepancy." That has largely been elaborated through state-level implementation and administrative instructions.

What kinds of discrepancies are being flagged?

The categories have not been entirely uniform across states, which has itself become a subject of controversy.

In Karnataka, officials have indicated that the state is likely to adopt 11 logical discrepancy categories, broadly in line with other Phase III SIR states. These include :

Less than nine months between siblings' recorded dates of birth.

Parent-child age gaps below 15 years or above 50 years.

Grandparent-grandchild age gaps below 40 years.

Different parent names between the current roll and the previous SIR.

Different parent relationships (for example, father in one roll and mother in another).

Women linked to their husband in the current roll but to their father in the previous roll.

Different father names across revisions.

Implausible changes in recorded age between revisions.

No supporting documents submitted.

Aadhaar submitted as the only document.

More than six children mapped to the same parent.

In Haryana, election officials outlined a similar set of triggers, including improbable family age gaps, inconsistencies with the 2002 roll and cases where Aadhaar was the only document furnished, while clarifying that Aadhaar alone is treated only as proof of identity, not proof of age or residence.

Why is there confusion?

One reason is that the number and scope of logical discrepancy categories appear to have evolved over time.

During West Bengal's SIR ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, the category became significantly broader than what had initially been discussed elsewhere. Reports from West Bengal described voters being flagged because of spelling variations across documents, surname changes after marriage, differences in transliteration, or because large families had more than five or six children linked to the same parent. Critics argued that many of these inconsistencies reflected common social realities rather than evidence of ineligible voters.

The issue has become more contentious because different Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) have described different sets of categories. Karnataka's CEO initially referred to six categories before later indicating that the final number could increase after the draft rolls are published. Meanwhile, Haryana and Telangana have described broader lists, and West Bengal's implementation ultimately involved an even wider interpretation.

What has the Supreme Court said?

The Supreme Court has questioned whether the ECI departed from the approach adopted in Bihar when conducting SIR in West Bengal.

During hearings in April 2026, Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that West Bengal appeared to have introduced the additional category of "logical discrepancy", and also questioned why voters mapped to the 2002 rolls were apparently subjected to documentation requirements different from those described during earlier proceedings relating to Bihar.

The court stressed the need for a robust appellate mechanism, noting that large-scale scrutiny conducted under tight deadlines could inevitably produce errors, especially when excluded voters outnumber victory margins in some constituencies. At the same time, it declined to permit voters with pending appeals to cast ballots before their cases were decided.

Why does it matter?

Whether a logical discrepancy automatically leads to deletion is disputed. ECI officials have repeatedly said the category is intended only to trigger verification, not automatic exclusion.

However, because voters who receive notices must satisfy election officials before the final electoral roll is prepared, civil society groups and opposition parties argue that the criteria can have significant consequences, particularly for women whose records changed after marriage, migrants, people with inconsistent spellings across documents, and families whose records span multiple decades.