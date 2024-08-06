Editor of Deccan Herald Sitaraman Shankar resigns

Shankar, editor of the media outlet Deccan Herald, and CEO of the Printers Mysore, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, August 6. With 30 years of experience, Shankar has worked in media outlets such as Reuters, Hindustan Times, Economic Times and News18 network. Deccan Herald and Kannada newspapers Prajavani, Sudha and Mayura are published by The Printers Mysore.

Shankar joined Deccan Herald in 2018, becoming the first editor from outside the promoter family in 35 years. He became CEO of the publishing company in October 2019. His first job was at Economic Times in India and then joined Reuters in Mumbai, Frankfurt, London and Dubai. He has reported from Moscow, Vienna and Singapore before returning to India in July 2012 for his stint at the Hindustan Times.

Joining Network18 in August 2016, he oversaw the revamp of India's largest financial news website Moneycontrol. Hiring over 50 journalists, he made the website more news-centric, which resulted in a five-fold increase in unique users and page views. On the sidelines, he developed an intense training programme called 'News writing with impact' and guided more than 250 journalists. Shankar has received a Chevening Scholarship in 2000, which he completed at the University of Westminster in London. This was a three-month diploma course in journalism, which included a stint at the Financial Times in the city. He has also written an opinion piece on the need for reform in the Indian National Congress party for Al-Jazeera.