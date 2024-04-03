Drought relief delay sparks heated exchange between Siddaramaiah and Amit Shah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in a fiery exchange of words on Tuesday, April 2, regarding the alleged non-release of drought relief funds by the Union government to the state. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP-led Union government of neglecting the welfare of Karnataka's people and betraying their trust, while Shah pointed fingers at the Congress government for delaying the submission of the relief proposal.

Addressing a BJP workers’ convention in Bengaluru, Shah criticised the state government, alleging that it prioritised political manoeuvres instead of addressing the drought crisis. He accused the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of being preoccupied with internal power struggles rather than serving the people of Karnataka. “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister here...one is busy trying to save his chair and the other is busy trying to snatch the chair. No one has the people of Karnataka in their mind," Shah said.

"There is drought in Karnataka. The state government was late by three months in sending a proposal, and today the application for drought relief from the Union government is with the Election Commission. They (Congress government) are doing politics over it," he added. However, Siddaramaiah highlighted the prolonged delay of five months and said that no relief has been provided despite multiple appeals to the Union government.