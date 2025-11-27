DKS hints he is getting impatient with Congress leadership, reminds of power swap pact

As the debate over changing Karnataka’s chief minister occupies the media and the public imagination in Karnataka, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, has indicated that he is getting impatient with the Congress leadership.

Even as several MLAs remain camped in Delhi to talk to the Congress central leadership, DK Shivakumar posted a not-so-cryptic message on X early on Thursday, November 27.

“Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power,” he posted.

It is no secret that Shivakumar is an aspirant for the chief minister’s post. Every few months since the Congress government took office, there has been speculation over whether Siddaramaiah will complete his second term as CM, or whether he will be replaced by DK Shivakumar according to the rumoured secret power-sharing agreement.

DKS’ tweet, according to people close to him, is a reminder to the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to keep their word and assure a power swap.

Shivakumar has so far said that the party high command will take a call on the change of CM. But his social media post on November 27, suggests that he wants an assurance.

However, Shivakumar is not the only person in the race for the CM’s post. The last few days have seen even one of Karnataka’s tallest politicians, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, comment that he wouldn’t be averse to the job.

But what makes things a little different this time, is Shivakumar’s late night meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is a close associate of Siddaramaiah.

The next morning, November 27, Shivakumar said that he had sought Satish Jarkiholi’s support to ensure that the Congress won the next assembly elections in the state in 2028.