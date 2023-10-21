Deve Gowda denies claiming that CPI(M) supported JD(S)-BJP alliance: Details

Reacting to the statements of Kerala leaders, including the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, against him, Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has said that there is ‘some confusion’ about his statement on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). Gowda, in a press meet held in Bengaluru on October 19, said that JD(S) had the consent of Kerala CM Pinarayi in their decision to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that all the state units including Kerala had extended support to it. This statement was immediately denied by both Pinarayi and the JD(S) Kerala unit.

Responding to the statements of Pinarayi and others, Gowda said that he spoke only about how the JD(S) unit in Kerala continues to stand with the LDF, even as things with other state units except Karnataka are unresolved after the party’s alliance with BJP. “There is some confusion about my statement on the CPM. My Communist friends do not seem to have followed what I said nor the context in which I said. I never said the CPM in Kerala supports the BJP-JDS alliance. I only said my party unit in Kerala is getting along with the LDF government as things within my party units outside Karnataka remain unresolved after our alliance with the BJP. I wish CPM leaders had chosen their words better or had sought clarification,” he said.