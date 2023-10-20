Deve Gowda says JD(S)-BJP alliance had Kerala CM’s nod, Pinarayi calls it absurd

Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda said in a press meet held in Bengaluru on October 19, Thursday, that the party had the consent of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in their decision to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that all the state units including Kerala had extended support to it.

Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the JD(S) Kerala unit have denied the claims by their national president.

¨We are a part of the government in Kerala. We have a minister there. Left party CM has given full concurrence to move forward in Karnataka with BJP to save the party. After understanding the circumstances clearly, the leader of the Left Front has given us the go ahead,¨ Deve Gowda said on Thursday. K Krishnan Kutty, the minister handling electricity portfolio is from JD(S).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Deve Gowda is lying. “At no point did the CPI(M) try to comment or interfere in the internal affairs of that party. Even as Chief Minister, there was no need to interfere in their internal affairs. That's not our way,¨ he said.

¨It is propriety and political decency to correct Deve Gowda's absurd statement. The stand taken by the JD(S) Kerala unit is that they are against BJP and not with Deve Gowda,” he added.

The JD(S) veteran spoke about Pinarayi Vijayan’s consent in the press meet called to announce dissolvement of JD(S) state working committee and removing the partyś state president CM Ibrahim.

Earlier when JD(S) announced its ties with NDA, the Kerala leaders of the party, Mathew T Thomas and Krishnankutty, had said they will remain with LDF. They also said that the Kerala unit will stick to the anti-BJP stand they have taken.