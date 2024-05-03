Despite a ban, why are individuals still cleaning septic tanks in Karnataka

The problem with manual scavenging is not just the fact that it is a hazardous occupation health-wise but that it segregates an entire community based on caste, making it a discriminatory practice. This holds relevance as those who engage in manual scavenging are often from particular communities. For instance, a response by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Rajya Sabha in 2021 revealed that 58,098 people were involved in manual scavenging. Out of these, caste-related data was available for 43,797 people of which 97.25% belonged to Schedule Castes.

Therefore, authorities must also invoke penal action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in manual scavenging cases, a concern also emphatically reiterated by the Karnataka High Court. Manual scavengers are invisible, not only because they do not have access to alternative employment opportunities but also because the activity itself is degrading.

The Government must conduct a re-survey to identify all manual scavengers in the state for two reasons. One, this will help identify communities that are currently engaging in and have historically engaged in the practice, to ensure that alternative employment opportunities are readily available for them. Second, even for those who may not engage in the practice, it is essential that they are helped to remove the stigma that is associated with the practice. The state government may in this regard create awareness among the general public for the same. The Act provides for a State Monitoring Committee to meet every six months to ensure the implementation of the Act. However, the government’s response indicates that this committee has hardly met .

On January 31, 2023, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramiah inaugurated the conference on rehabilitation and distribution of subsidies to identified manual scavengers in the state. He stated that strict legal action will be taken against those who employ others to do manual scavenging. But for a state where students were forced into manual scavenging under the pretext of punishing them or labelling it as some form of service, a lot has to be done as opposed to what is said. Every citizen has the right to live with dignity, a right that is guaranteed under Article 21 of our Constitution. The dehumanising practice of manual scavenging is highly iniquitous and infringes on the fundamental rights that our Constitution guarantees. With Karnataka claiming that manual scavenging has been eradicated, one would think that this dehumanising practice has been left behind in the past. But unfortunately, it has instead left us behind today.

When there can be viable technological advancements, why does this practice still continue? Is it owing to lack of opportunities, the failure of society to provide or the social exclusion? How many more lives do we need to lose for everyone to wake up on this discriminatory and dehumanising practice? The governments have failed to effectively prohibit this practice and continue to live in a state of denial. The refusal to acknowledge death and disease even after 75 years of independence and 30 years since the enactment of the Act makes one remember what Ambedkar had to say, “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

Sneha Priya Yanappa is Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy working on urban governance, education and data & technology regulations. Sneha has previously written on urban governance and related issues.

