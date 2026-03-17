Davanagere South bye-poll: The question of Muslim representation in a political fiefdom

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The bye-election race in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency is getting increasingly intense. The passing of India’s oldest MLA, Shamanur Shivashankarappa , in December 2025, has sparked a political stir in Davanagere South, a constituency he represented for nearly twenty years. Even within what should have been a house in mourning, factional disputes have risen. Muslims, who hold a numerical edge in the constituency, have become indispensable yet tricky for the Congress party this time. The growing demand within the Congress camp itself to put an end to dynastic politics stems from one root cause: the entrenched feudal style of politics that defines the region.

Following the 2008 delimitation, voters in Davanagere South elected Shamanur Shivashankarappa to the Assembly four consecutive times. Like the two earlier elections, the Congress secured more than 50% of the vote in 2023 too. At the heart of this sweeping mandate was the unity of Muslim voters. The Shamanur family have, therefore, maintained cordial ties with the Muslim community. Yet the question now being asked is, why are Muslims demanding the Congress ticket for themselves this time? The answers are twofold. First, the injustice meted out to Muslims of Davanagere City during the 2008 delimitation process. Second, the political fiefdom maintained by the Shamanur family.

A historical injustice

Delineating political boundaries should ideally strike a balance between equal voting rights and the safeguarding of minority groups. However, in reality, mobilising religious and caste identities to produce desired political outcomes by manipulating boundaries is mastered by the political leaders. Similarly, while the voters of Davanagere were unaware of what was happening in the political landscape during the 2008 delimitation, a cunning strategy was being implemented.

Legal scholar Suvrajyoti Gupta points to certain guiding principles recognised as being implicit in the guidelines framed by the Delimitation Commission for the demarcation of electoral boundaries. Among them is the requirement of geographical coherence when drawing political boundaries. In simple terms, this principle rests on two rules: contiguity and compactness.

According to these two rules, the boundaries of one constituency should adjoin those of another without leaving gaps in between, and a constituency should not consist of fragmented, disconnected parts but should form a unified whole. While most Assembly constituencies in Karnataka were carved out in accordance with these principles, Davanagere South appears to be a glaring exception.

The constituency was formed by combining several municipal wards in the northern part of Davanagere city with a cluster of villages in the south (Figure 1). The northern municipal wards alone account for more than 60,000 Muslim voters. In electoral strategy, concentrating a single community into one constituency is known as “ packing .”

In effect, Muslim voters were packed into Davanagere South (Figure 2). This serves as the best example of how, in the process of delineating electoral boundaries, geographical techniques are selectively applied to engineer certain political outcomes. The architect and chief beneficiary of this strategy, critics argue, was Shamanur Shivashankarappa.