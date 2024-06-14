Darshan murder case: No special treatment for actor, says Minister HK Patil

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil clarified on Thursday, June 13 that no special facilities are being provided to Kannada superstar Darshan, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of one of his fans.

"The shamiana installed on the premises of the police station is for the convenience of the additional staff deputed there in connection with the case. Action has been initiated against Darshan as per the law. No special facility is provided to him just because he is a VIP. Considering the seriousness of the case, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed," the Minister said.

The police have clamped Section 144 in the surroundings of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station in Bengaluru and the premises have been cordoned off to avoid any mob or protest gatherings. Patil also reiterated that when additional staff are deputed, tents are erected to ensure their convenience.

"This is not done for any VIP; it is done in the interest of maintaining law and order. An accused is an accused. There is no room for special treatment according to the law. Our government will not allow anything of this sort to happen," he said.

According to reports, Darshan allegedly offered to pay Rs 5 lakh each to three men to take the blame for the case. It is also alleged that Darshan was in constant touch with the accused on WhatsApp during the night of the murder.

The case caused a storm on the internet after Kannada TV channels aired visuals of biryani parcels being delivered to the police station where Darshan is held, alleging that he and his aides were feasting in jail. However, Bengaluru police denied these claims, stating that the biryani was for the police kabaddi team, which assists with high-security situations.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) convened a meeting to discuss their stance on Darshan amid growing public outcry and calls for a ban on the actor. KFCC president NM Suresh addressed the media and said that a decision on banning Darshan would be made after the police conclude their investigation. The Sandalwood film industry has largely refrained from commenting publicly on the controversy.

Darshan was arrested, along with his co-star Pavithra Gowda and 11 others, on June 11 in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga. Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy, a devoted fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra on social media. He was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, held in a shed, and brutally tortured to death by Darshan’s fans. CCTV footage also showed that Darshan’s car had entered the shed on the night of the murder.

With inputs from IANS