Dalits are losing land in Karnataka despite PTCL Act protections

Rangamma, of Chinakavajra village in Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district, told the jury about how her husband’s grandfather Rangaiah was cheated out of a portion of his land. Chinakavajra village has 300 Vokkaliga families, 20 Dalit families, and three Naika families.

She said that Rangaiah was granted two acres of darkhast land in 1954. For several years the family cultivated ragi and other crops and sometimes even had enough left over to either sell or simply give away to someone in need.

Once when Rangaiah needed money to treat his wife, he approached a Vokkaliga man for Rs 200. He got the money, but did not realise that a sale deed for one acre had been executed without his knowledge. In 1961, the Vokkaliga man and his goons began harassing Rangaiah’s family, claiming that the land was theirs. Finally, in 2016 they came and assaulted the family with weapons and drove them off.

Rangamma later told TNM that the attackers stripped them, beat them, and rubbed chilli powder in their eyes. Her family filed an atrocity complaint and the other side responded with an allegation of assault.

“We’ve been shattered by this. Now we have to buy food, and look for work as agricultural labourers. But work isn’t always available and there are a lot of people who need work,” Rangamma told TNM.

“We’ve been very pained by all this, they created a lot of trouble for us,” she added.

Her case is currently in the Karnataka High Court.

Manjunath, founder of the PTCL Horata Samiti, told TNM that he started the Samiti after he lost his own family land in Magadi taluk in 2018 after a long legal battle. “The High Court simply dismissed mine and 45 other applications for delay, citing the Nekkanti case. That was when I learned what real law is, even though the Act itself is good.”

Once he began looking for others like him, he realised the scale of the impact. In 2022, he led a seven-month agitation in Freedom Park, which eventually led to the state government amending the PTCL Act in 2023 to explicitly say that there would be no time period limitation to invoke the Act.

When the constitutionality of the amendment was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, several members of the organisers of the public hearing also fought to defend the amendment. Hearings concluded 10 months ago and the verdict is now awaited.

Manjunath estimates that there are hundreds of cases in each district. In Bengaluru Urban alone, he says there are about 4,000 such claims, of which 3,000 were dismissed citing Nekkanti.

“Now, without bothering about whether the claim is genuine, the courts simply ask when the application was filed and what the delay was, and dismiss it. That ruling has completely destroyed the PTCL Act,” he said.

Justice V Gopala Gowda said that in Nekkanti, the Supreme Court had violated its own ruling in the Manchegowda and others vs State of Karnataka case in 1984. The Manchegowda case had challenged the constitutionality of the PTCL Act. The SC upheld the Act.

Justice Gowda said that economic freedom was essential to the meaningful enjoyment of the constitutional promise of the right to life. Access to land was fundamental to securing such freedom, he said according to a press release.

Former IAS officer Thangaraj said that significant challenges remain in the implementation of the law. Despite favourable orders from Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, beneficiaries often struggle to secure physical possession of their land due to a lack of cooperation from revenue and police officials, he said.

Retired IAS officer SM Jamdar stated that the PTCL Act holds a mirror to the social inequalities that exist around us. There is a mindset that sustains such inequalities, he said. He called for a people’s movement to get justice.

Jyothi Raj, President of the Bhooshakti Kendra, said land is not merely a political or economic asset for Dalits but also a source of cultural identity, dignity, and belonging.

Describing the Constitution as a transformative document, she observed that its values have yet to reach every household and stressed that true social upliftment would come only when constitutional principles are embraced by all.

Other speakers at the event noted that several other court rulings which read down the applicability of the PTCL Act to different types of land had almost made the law redundant.

Addressing the gathering later, Manjunath urged the audience to brace for the long haul. “Only a sick person can go to a hospital and doctors too will treat only the sick. Be prepared to fight for your land. Nobody else can do it for you. I also lost my land in 2018. I was alone then, now look at how many of us there are from across the state.”

But he also warned that the fight was not to be taken lightly. “The political establishment, the judiciary are against us, and the bureaucracy is the worst (of the three). We need a fight on the streets as well as in the courts. If you’re going to go to court, be prepared to stick it out because one judgement can destroy the whole community,” Manjunath said, referring to the Nekkanti judgement.