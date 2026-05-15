Why are Dalit organisations staging an indefinite protest for the PTCL Act in Karnataka?

The reference here is to the Punjab Agricultural Land Alienation Act, 1901 which classified communities into agricultural and non-agricultural , and prohibited acquisition of land by the later sets of communities. Two of the most populous Dalit communities were included in the non-agricultural category, prohibiting transfer of lands to them.

While the Dalits were not statutorily prohibited from purchasing land in the Princely State of Mysore, other caste-derived disabilities operated to ensure that here too, they were largely landless labourers. The 1931 Census, considered to be the most comprehensive, showed that while the Depressed Classes comprised only 15% of the population of the state, their share in agricultural labourers was over 36%. Of all the members of Depressed Classes deriving income from agriculture, over 46% were agricultural labourers, while just over 8% were tenant cultivators.

Historically, there were two major sources of land ownership among Dalits in the Princely State of Mysore – grants of lands referred to as darkhast lands and gift of lands in lieu of services referred to as inams. The rulers of Mysore took several positive measures in the first half of the 20th century to grant lands to landless members of Depressed Classes either free or at discounted rates.

The inams were given to individuals for services rendered to the state (called personal inams) and for services rendered to the village (called village service inams). The village service inams were attached to village offices like neerganti, patil, kulkarni, etc. Members of the Depressed Classes were employed largely as thoti/taliari, which required them to dispose of dead animals, play drums at village and temple festivals, and make various kinds of announcements in the village. In lieu of these services, they were given lands. These were customary and hereditary offices, whose origin is traced back to the Vijayanagara Empire. In character, these were very similar to the maharwatan lands in Bombay Presidency, where such customary titles were given statutory basis under the Bombay Hereditary Offices Act, 1874.

Dr Ambedkar had introduced a Bill in the Bombay Legislative Assembly to abolish maharwatans because the title-holder and their family could be called for performing all and sundry work by the village and the administration.

After Independence, the State of Mysore abolished these village offices, although in many areas the thoti practice continues. Those working as thoti/taliari were allowed to get the lands attached to these village offices regranted to them. Personal inams were also abolished in the 1950s, after allowing the inam-holder to retain portions of lands for personal cultivation, while the rest of the lands were taken over by the state and distributed to tenants cultivating those lands.

Post-Independence source of land for Dalits in Karnataka

Apart from these historical sources, lands were also granted to members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under various post-Independence laws. The Karnataka Land Reform Act, 1961, which was strengthened in 1974 during the Devaraj Urs period, allowed tenants to obtain lands through Land Tribunals.

Although some Dalit families did receive lands under these tenancy abolition provisions, the extent was not very large, owing to the uneven implementation of the provisions, but also because tenancy was not very common among Dalits, who were largely agricultural workers.

The surplus lands (above the land ceilings) were to be taken over by the state and added to the common pool of land available for distribution. Under the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969, among the lands distributed by the government every year, 50% were to be given to members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Although several parcels of lands were granted to SCs and STs during the 1960s and 1970s, the proportion of such grants was nowhere close to the 50% mandate above, largely because the lower bureaucracy remained a stronghold of the Brahmins and the dominant landed castes.

With the adoption of neo-liberal policies in India in the 1990s, the land policy underwent a paradigm shift. In a bid to attract investments in industries, successive state governments started acquiring lands for land banks. Influx of global capital led to speculation in land markets, pushing up land prices. Distribution of government lands to landless families dropped in priority, far behind industrial use and real estate, and grant of lands turned into a trickle.

From the 1990s onwards, the primary source of obtaining government land was the regularisation of unauthorised cultivation, referred to as bagair hukum (literally, without authorisation). While members of SC and ST communities could obtain some lands under bagair hukum regularisation, the major beneficiaries were the dominant castes. Finally, recognising the role that land ownership could play in social and economic empowerment of Dalits, various development corporations functioning under the Social Welfare Department have been implementing Land Purchase schemes, which provide financial assistance for purchasing lands at market rates.

Loss of lands and the PTCL Act, 1978

Almost immediately after the advent of the policy of grant of lands to Depressed Classes at concessional rates under the Princely State of Mysore, it was observed that the granted lands were being sold at throwaway prices, often because of either economic compulsion, or coercion or fraud. Hence, the administration imposed conditions that these lands could not be alienated for a period of time, which was specified as 10 years in the beginning, then increased to 20 years in 1932, and a complete prohibition on alienation was imposed from 1938. The post-Independence state also laid down similar conditions while granting lands to SCs and STs.

But these conditions proved ineffective in preventing such forced alienations, as was the case with Krishnamurthy’s grandfather.

In 1976, the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi undertook a protest demanding restoration of land to a Dalit family in Siddlipura village in Bhadravathi taluka, Shivamogga district, who had been deprived of their land in violation of the grant conditions. In the course of this protest, which lasted for over 18 months, the demand for a special legislation to protect lands granted to SCs and STs emerged. The then Revenue Minister, B Basavalingappa, piloted a Bill which became the PTCL Act, 1978, and came into force on January 1, 1979 after receiving presidential assent.

It is a relatively short legislation with 12 sections. Any alienation of ‘granted lands’ in contravention of the grant conditions or the law under which the grant is made, both before and after the commencement of the Act is declared to be null and void. Further, after the Act comes into force, any alienation, even if in accordance with grant conditions and the concerned provisions, has to be with prior permission of the government. In case of a void transfer, an application for restoration of alienated land can be filed before the Assistant Commissioner by any interested person, or any person having relevant information or even on a suo motu basis. The Act makes acquisition of land in contravention of its provisions a cognisable offence.

A recent study conducted by the Alternative Law Forum across Chikkamgaluru, Tumkuru, and Raichuru showed that across 25 villages in these three districts, inam lands constituted one-third of all the lands lost by SC and ST households in the sample (N=1123).