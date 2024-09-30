Controversial Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura enters Bigg Boss Kannada s11

Controversial Hindutva activist, Chaitra Kundapura, who was recently arrested by the Bengaluru police, is a participant in the reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada 11. The 28-year-old who gained notoriety for her divisive speeches and right-wing activism, was introduced during the show’s grand premiere on September 29 by host Kiccha Sudeep.

Chaitra Kundapura’s entry comes a year after her arrest by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on September 12, 2023. Kundapura along with her associates were accused of defrauding a businessman named Govind Poojary of Rs 5 crore. They allegedly promised to get him an MLA ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for the money.

The chargesheet in the case stated Kundapura orchestrated the entire scheme.

Kundapura gained notoriety for her provocative speeches at events organised by right-wing groups like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

She is a member of the RSS’ students’ wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Kundapura’s social media presence is rife with anti-Muslim rhetoric.

She is also the author of Prema Pasha (Love Loop), a book on the controversial right-wing bogey of ‘love jihad’.

In 2018, Kundapura was arrested for assaulting a Hindu Jagarna Vedike activist Guruprasad during a heated verbal altercation. Guruprasad Panja and Kundapura had been at loggerheads over the issue of conducting a ritual of sarpa samskara (the worshiping of a snake god).

Apart from Kundapura, other contestants include lawyer KN Jagadeesh, actors Bhavya Gowda, Yamuna Srinidhi, Gautami Jadhav, and several influencers and YouTubers.

KN Jagadeesh was recently in news after he alleged that he possessed private videos of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.