CM Siddaramaiah suspends three officials over Bengaluru firecracker tragedy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 10, suspended three officials in connection with the tragic firecracker accident which took place in Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The accident which took place on October 7 claimed 14 lives. The suspended officials include the Anekal Tehsildar, a police Inspector and a Regional Fire Officer.

CM Siddaramaiah said that a notice also will be issued to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in this connection. He said that while issuing the licence to the firecracker shop owner, the Tehsildar and the police inspector concerned should inspect the spot and the Regional Fire Officer should give the no objection certificate. “Only then can the DC issue a licence under the Explosive Act and rules. The licence holder Ramaswamy Reddy had taken the licence for the sale of 1,000 kilograms of fire crackers. But, he stored around 7,000 to 8,000 kilograms of firecrackers in the godown,” the Chief Minister said.

“The licences [for sale of firecrackers] will have to be renewed henceforth every year,” he said. He said that the state government has taken note of the tragedy and it has been decided to allow the sale of only green crackers throughout the state during the Deepavali festival. A decision has also been made to ban the bursting of regular crackers in political rallies, festivals, processions and marriages in the state, according to IANS.