CM Siddaramaiah suspends three officials over Bengaluru firecracker tragedy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 10, suspended three officials in connection with the which took place in Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The accident which took place on October 7 claimed 14 lives. The suspended officials include the Anekal Tehsildar, a police Inspector and a Regional Fire Officer.
CM Siddaramaiah said that a notice also will be issued to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in this connection. He said that while issuing the licence to the firecracker shop owner, the Tehsildar and the police inspector concerned should inspect the spot and the Regional Fire Officer should give the no objection certificate. “Only then can the DC issue a licence under the Explosive Act and rules. The licence holder Ramaswamy Reddy had taken the licence for the sale of 1,000 kilograms of fire crackers. But, he stored around 7,000 to 8,000 kilograms of firecrackers in the godown,” the Chief Minister said.
“The licences [for sale of firecrackers] will have to be renewed henceforth every year,” he said. He said that the state government has taken note of the tragedy and it has been decided to allow the sale of only green crackers throughout the state during the Deepavali festival. A decision has also been made to ban the bursting of regular crackers in political rallies, festivals, processions and marriages in the state, according to IANS.
“Four persons were injured in the incident and one of them is critical. The expenditure for the treatment of the injured will be taken up by the government,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that the labourers who were working at firecracker units were all students from Tamil Nadu. “They had come to work on daily wages for Rs 600. All of them were poor and had come to work as they were on vacation,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that officials have been directed to take all precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in future. The Chief Minister asked the officials to take utmost precautions while issuing licences under the Explosives Act. “Who is responsible for these 14 lives? Officers must that all safety measures are taken and all the conditions must be fulfilled. The senior officers must examine whether the report is appropriate and then take the decision to issue a licence,” the Chief Minister said.
He asked officials to be vigilant about the transport of firecrackers in the border area of Attibele-Hosur. He also directed strict compliance with Supreme Court orders regarding the usage of firecrackers and also directed to ensure the sale of only green firecrackers. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar too had earlier suggested banning firecrackers in political congregations and marriage processions for safety reasons.