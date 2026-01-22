CM Siddaramaiah attacks Governor’s two-line speech, considers approaching Supreme Court

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, January 22, accused Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot of violating constitutional provisions by delivering only two lines of the official speech instead of the one approved by the state cabinet during the customary address to the Legislature.

Speaking to reporters after the Governor abruptly concluded his address to the joint session, CM Siddaramaiah alleged that Gehlot had “failed to discharge his duties and responsibilities as prescribed by the Constitution” and had acted like a “puppet” of the Union government.

“The Governor has violated the Constitution by not reading the full speech prepared by the government,” the Chief Minister said. Citing Articles 176 (Special address by the Governor) and 163 (Council of Ministers to aid and advise Governor) of the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said that the Governor is obligated to read the speech drafted by the state cabinet. “The Governor cannot read a speech he prepares; he is constitutionally required to read the speech approved by the cabinet,” the CM said.

“Today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, he spoke the speech prepared by himself. This clearly violates Articles 176 and 163. He has not discharged his duties or responsibilities as prescribed by the Constitution,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government would stage a protest against the Governor’s actions and was “examining whether to approach the Supreme Court” over the issue.

CM Siddaramaiah also drew a contrast between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era welfare framework and the recently introduced VB-G RAM G legislation, arguing that the earlier laws were grounded in the directive principles of state policy.

“Twenty years ago, the Manmohan Singh government brought the Right to Employment, Right to Food, Right to Education and Right to Information laws, implementing the directive principles of state policy. The NREGA, 2005, guarantees 100 days of employment for Dalits, 50% women and other marginalised sections in their own villages, even on their own farms,” he said.

He alleged that the new VB-G RAM G Act centralises decision-making. “Under the old law, action plans were prepared by local panchayats. Under the new Act, the Centre decides where people should work. This decentralised framework has been dropped,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the state cabinet had included its opposition to the new Act and its demand for the restoration of MGNREGA, 2005, in the Governor’s address. “But the Governor refused to read the speech prepared by the cabinet. By delivering a one-paragraph speech of his own, he has violated constitutional norms,” he said.

Gehlot had, on January 21, refused to deliver the customary address scheduled for January 22, objecting to more than 11 paragraphs in the speech drafted by the Congress government. These sections included sharp criticism of the Union government for introducing the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)) Act.

On January 22, the Governor offered a brief customary greeting before skipping to the final line of the address. “My government is committed to doubling the speed of economic and social progress in the State. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka,” he said, before concluding the session and walking out.

The Governor’s abrupt departure triggered loud protests in the House and renewed questions about the increasingly strained relationship between the state government and Raj Bhavan.