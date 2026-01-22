Karnataka Governor doesn't read full speech, here are portions he objected to

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A dispute over the content of his prepared speech culminated in Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot delivering only two lines to the joint session and leaving the House on January 22. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told TNM that the Governor objected specifically to the portions referring to the VB-G Ram G Act and a section in the speech that spoke about MNREGA.

Gehlot had earlier declined to deliver the customary address over 11 paragraphs in the speech drafted by the Congress government, which included sharp criticism of the Union government for introducing the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)) Act.

When he took the podium, the Governor offered a customary greeting and then proceeded directly to the final line of the address. “My government is committed to doubling the speed of economic and social progress in the State. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka,” he said, before concluding and walking out. His abrupt departure triggered loud protests and raised fresh questions about the strained relationship between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

Here are the parts the Governor refused to read:

The excised sections strongly opposed the Union government’s Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB Gram-G) scheme, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The speech argued that the new law would reinstate distress-driven migration to cities and curtail employment rights of Dalits, Adivasis, women, backward classes and agrarian communities.

“8. While repealing an employment guarantee law and introducing a new law, the opinions of States ought to have been sought. Centrally sponsored involve State participation. Implementing such a law without consulting States amounts to unconstitutional conduct. schemes

9. Worker-centric rights under MGNREGA have been diluted and labourers are being placed under contractors' control. Opportunities to revise wages based on inflation and price rise have diminished. Consequently, the social security of poor wage labourers is being eroded.

10. The name of Mahatma Gandhi has been removed. Under the new law, States already facing financial stress due to Union policies must contribute 40% of the funding. If States fail to contribute, the Centre will withhold funds, leading the scheme towards gradual extinction.

11. For all these reasons, my Government demands that the Union Government immediately repeal the VB Gram-G law and restore the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which safeguards the poor, agricultural labourers, rural asset creation, unemployment allowance, and employment at the place of their residence."

The incident comes amid a series of confrontations between Governors and state governments across southern India. Just two days earlier, on January 20, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly without delivering his customary address, alleging “inaccuracies” in the text provided by the state government. In Kerala, Governor Rajendra Arlekar was accused of omitting portions of his speech, with the Kerala Lok Bhavan stating that his recommendations had been excluded from the draft submitted to him.