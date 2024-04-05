BJP's Tejasvi Surya's assets grew to Rs 4.10 crore from Rs 13 lakh in five years

Tejasvi has also stated that he faces three pending legal cases. Two of these cases arose from the recent BJP protest in Nagarathpete, Bengaluru , in March. The charges against him in these cases include promoting enmity between classes, unlawful assembly, and others.

The third case was filed at Civil Lines Police Station, New Delhi, in March 2022, under multiple charges, including intentionally causing harm to deter a public servant, following an incident where Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers breached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

On Thursday, April 4, Congress contestant for Bangalore South Sowmya Reddy, filed a complaint against Tejasvi Surya, with the Election Commission alleging that college students were coerced to attend his nomination rally.

In her election affidavit, Sowmya has declared her movable assets at Rs 1 crore, immovable assets at Rs 1.28 crore, and liabilities at Rs 1.52 crore.