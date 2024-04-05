BJP's Tejasvi Surya's assets grew to Rs 4.10 crore from Rs 13 lakh in five years

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya's assets increased by 30 times during his first term as a legislator. Tejasvi, who is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency, disclosed this in the affidavit filed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
In 2019, Tejasvi started his political career by contesting his first election on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. At that time, he had declared assets worth Rs 13.46 lakh. However, five years later, his total assets have grown considerably to Rs 4.10 crore. As per Tejasvi's affidavit, the primary reasons behind this rise are investments in mutual funds and shares, amounting to Rs 1.99 crore and Rs 1.79 crore, respectively.
The 33-year-old MP has disclosed his total income for income tax returns over the past five years as follows:
> Rs 44 lakh in 2022-2023,
> Rs 35 lakh in 2021-2022,
> Rs 14 lakh in 2020-2021,
> Rs 19 lakh in 2019-2020, and
> Rs 11 lakh in 2018-2019.
Tejasvi has also stated that he faces three pending legal cases. Two of these cases arose from the , in March. The charges against him in these cases include promoting enmity between classes, unlawful assembly, and others.
The third case was filed at Civil Lines Police Station, New Delhi, in March 2022, under multiple charges, including intentionally causing harm to deter a public servant, following an incident where Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers breached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
On Thursday, April 4, Congress contestant for Bangalore South Sowmya Reddy, filed a complaint against Tejasvi Surya, with the Election Commission alleging that college students were coerced to attend his nomination rally.
In her election affidavit, Sowmya has declared her movable assets at Rs 1 crore, immovable assets at Rs 1.28 crore, and liabilities at Rs 1.52 crore.
