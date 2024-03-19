Bengaluru shopkeeper's assault: Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje detained during protest

Speaking to TNM, Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, B Dayananda said that 40 people in total have been taken into preventive custody. “A large number of people gathered at once but preventative measures were taken immediately to disperse the crowd. We have taken 40 people including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje into preventative custody at the High Grounds police station,” the Commissioner said.

The incident that triggered the protest occurred on Sunday, March 17, when 26-year-old shop owner Mukesh reported being assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa at his shop. Mukesh said that locals objected to the religious music and threatened to vandalise his shop and stab him if he continued playing it during the azaan. While three individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault, the police are investigating Mukesh's claims that he was targeted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa.

"If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me,” Mukesh told ANI while at the protest.