Bengaluru shopkeeper's assault: Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje detained during protest

A massive protest was organised by pro-Hindu groups at Siddanna Galli in Bengaluru's Nagarathpete on Tuesday, March 19, in support of a shopkeeper who was assaulted by a group of individuals allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa during the azaan on Sunday, March 17. An FIR was registered on Monday, March 18, which said that there was no religious angle to the incident.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and other protesters were taken into preventative custody as the police had not granted permission due to the prevailing Model Code of Conduct. The protesters chanted Hanuman Chalisa during the demonstration.
Speaking to TNM, Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, B Dayananda said that 40 people in total have been taken into preventive custody. “A large number of people gathered at once but preventative measures were taken immediately to disperse the crowd. We have taken 40 people including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje into preventative custody at the High Grounds police station,” the Commissioner said.
The incident that triggered the protest occurred on Sunday, March 17, when 26-year-old shop owner Mukesh reported being assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa at his shop. Mukesh said that locals objected to the religious music and threatened to vandalise his shop and stab him if he continued playing it during the azaan. While three individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault, the police are investigating Mukesh's claims that he was targeted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa.
"If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me,” Mukesh told ANI while at the protest.
The BJP in Karnataka condemned the incident and has accused the ruling Congress government in the state of practising appeasement politics. BJP leader R Ashoka criticised the Congress party, alleging that it has "failed" to uphold law and order in the state. Following suit, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had called upon party workers to wear saffron shawls and recite Hanuman Chalisa at Nagarathpet on March 19.