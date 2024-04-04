Bengaluru college students asked to attend Tejasvi Surya’s rally ‘compulsorily’

A controversy has broken out over messages to students in at least two Bengaluru colleges asking them to “compulsorily” attend Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya’s rally on Thursday, April 4 before he files his nomination papers.

One message circulating on student WhatsApp groups of Jain College in VV Puram, Basavanagudi even assures attendance for the students. “Tomorrow, all the members of the student council have to assemble near maiyas hotel Jaynagar at 9.0 AM for Tejaswi Surya rally. You’ll be getting T-shirt so don’t be late. Everyone has to be there at the reporting time and no excuses will be entertained. You will be getting attendance for this. Thank You! (sic)”

The mention of attendance has caused confusion among the students because they have received no such instructions from the college. However, Jain College principal Naveen Kumar CM told The News Minute that the college had not asked students to participate in Tejasvi’s rally. “We are investigating (the attendance claims) and will take strict action against whoever initiated this,” he said.