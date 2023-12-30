BJP MP Pratap Simha’s brother arrested for illegally felling 126 trees in Karnataka

Forest department officials arrested Vikram Simha, the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Pratap Simha on Saturday, December 30 in connection with a tree felling case. Vikram was accused of illegal felling of 126 trees on government land at Nandagondanahalli in Belur taluk in Hassan district.

The Forest Department became aware of the tree felling on December 16, following a report from Belur tahsildar Mamatha. The tahsildar asserted that the trees were cut down to make way for ginger cultivation. Subsequent interrogations at Vikram Simha's residence on December 25 proved futile, as he was not found.

Vikram Simha had initially appeared for a statement before the Investigation Officer (IO) but avoided further interaction.