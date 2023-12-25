Congress accuses Pratap Simha's brother of illegal tree felling in Karnataka's Hassan

The Congress party has accused Vikram Simha, brother of BJP Member of Parliament Pratap Simha, of illegally felling 126 trees on a 10-acre plot at Nandagodanahalli in Belur taluk in Karnataka’s Hassan district.

According to reports, Vikram Simha leased three acres and 10 guntas from Jayamma of Nandagodanahalli for ginger cultivation. One gunta is equal to 1089 sq ft. However, during a routine visit by Belur Tahsildar Mamatha on December 17, it was discovered that a variety of trees, including teak, worth crores of rupees were unlawfully felled in the leased land and the adjacent government gomala (cattle pasturage) land.

Belur Tahsildar Mamatha alerted the Forest Department, instructing them to file a case and launch a thorough investigation. Following these directives, an FIR has been registered against landowners Jayamma and Rakesh Shetty. The felled trees have been moved to a department storage depot.