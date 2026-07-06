BJP, JD(S) allege Karnataka SIR irregularities, Congress defends process

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Leaders in Karnataka from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] have written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging large-scale irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding an inquiry.

In a letter submitted to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar on Monday, July 6, they alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were not carrying out the mandatory door-to-door verification prescribed under the SIR guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In particular, they complained about BLOs filling out enumeration forms at community halls, mosques and even the residences of BLOs.

The letter, signed by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy and Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, state president BY Vijayendra and others, also alleged that WhatsApp groups had been created to encourage people to visit such locations to complete the enumeration process, calling it a violation of the prescribed procedure.

"The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy," the letter stated.

The opposition further alleged that these deviations would result in an "unsustainable and unreliable electoral roll" and urged the CEO to order an immediate inquiry, conduct fresh door-to-door verification of all enumeration forms, and initiate legal action against officials and political functionaries found responsible.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, July 6, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Even though we oppose the SIR process, our government is creating awareness among the people to protect their voting rights. This is a process of the Election Commission, and there is no government interference in it. But it is a conspiracy by the opposition parties to snatch away the voting rights of the poor and minorities."

He also said the opposition parties have started to fear the awareness the government was creating about SIR. “This shows that they themselves have no trust in the Election Commission. They are saying it should be cancelled. This is a matter left to the Election Commission," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad said the Election Commission permits enumeration forms to be filled in public places and defended the ongoing exercise.

"According to the Election Commission, census forms can be filled in public places. Since BLOs stated they cannot go to slum areas, census forms are being legally filled in community halls, mosques and temples. This has been done to make the process smoother," Hariprasad said.

He, however, accused BJP Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of attempting to influence voters during the revision exercise.

"In Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout, BJP BLAs are accompanying BLOs and telling people they must vote for the BJP. In Sadashivanagar, names are being added forcibly. In Jayanagar, threats are being issued," he alleged.

Hariprasad said the Congress supported efforts to remove duplicate, fake and deceased voters from the electoral rolls but cautioned that the exercise should not deprive genuine voters of their franchise.

"Our concern is that genuine voters should not lose their right to vote," he said.