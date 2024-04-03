BJP faces rebellion from traditional supporters in north and coastal Karnataka

Senior journalist Ashok Chandargi said the rebellion among Lingayat seers is specifically directed towards Prlhlad Joshi. They perceive Joshi as the instigator behind the removal of Shettar in the 2023 Assembly election. “With Dingaleshwara Mahaswami contesting, the Lingayat community hopes to cut BJP’s vote share in the region,” he said. Pralhad Joshi is believed to have heavily relied on Shettar’s clout in the past elections, until they fell apart. Shettar had in fact blamed Joshi for his decision to leave BJP.

This is the first time in decades that Lingayat seers have put up such opposition to the BJP with whom they aligned in the early 1990s in the wake of the dismissal of Veerendra Patil’s removal as Chief Minister.

The Dingaleshwar Swamiji, who is threatening to contest as an independent himself, could pose a challenge to the BJP in Dharwad given that over 60% of the constituency's voters are Lingayats.

Both the BJP and Joshi have been in damage control mode, with Yediyurappa taking a pacifying tone even while maintaining that Joshi would not be replaced. Joshi too had said that he was ready to talk to the seers and apologise if he had made any mistake.

In the days since, some seers have backtracked on their earlier criticisms, while others have maintained their stance, with heads of various Lingayat mutts convening at Moorusavir Mutt to denounce Joshi's alleged disrespect towards religious heads. The discord arises within the Lingayat mutts, with Mallikarjun Mahaswamiji of Murugha Mutt dissociating himself from the demand to replace Joshi, emphasising the mutt's non-partisan stance in political matters. Similarly, the head of the influential Moorusavir Mutt distanced himself from the resolution, stating that candidate selection is the prerogative of the political party's leadership.

The All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, a powerful group of Lingayat sect, is supporting Dingaleshwar Mahaswami’s stance. “The local chapter in Dharwad has supported the swamiji. His stance is right, it is important that the community be represented as we are a majority there. We will stand by swamiji’s decision,” an office bearer of the forum told TNM.