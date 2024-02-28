Bengaluru’s Water Board scrambles for solutions as city stares at water crisis

We also found that residents of Whitefield were compelled to shell out between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 for 12,000 litres of water from tankers.

Criticising BWSSB’s initiative to redrill borewell, Urban Planner Vishwanath S told TNM, “Groundwater tables have already depleted as borewells are dry. We will end up drilling borewells that will be dry; or even if the borewell strikes water, it will dry other borewells in the area. The net gain to society is not likely to be anything large at all, while tons of money will be wasted.”

He instead advocated for sustainable solutions like aquifer recharge through treated wastewater. He stressed the need to prioritise initiatives that replenish aquifers and recharge lakes, rather than further exploit groundwater resources. “The money is better spent in taking treated wastewater and filling our lakes so that it recharges the aquifer. Aquifer filling is the way to go. Not drilling borewells to extract more water,” he said.

“If Bellandur and Varthur lakes (currently dry) are filled with treated wastewater, it will have an impact zone of 12 to 14 kms and all the borewells in that area will come back to life. That way the private water tankers will be able to supply water at much cheaper costs. We should seize these pockets of lakes which are still dry, and fill them with the treated wastewater from 34 wastewater treatment plants that we have,” Vishwanath said.

BWSSB’s enforcement of penalties on property owners for non-compliance with rainwater harvesting (RWH) regulations is a step in the right direction, but it appears insufficient in addressing the systemic challenges underlying the water crisis. The property owners who failed to install RWH systems face a penalty equivalent to 50% of their water bill.