Drying borewells and soaring costs: Bengaluru’s looming water crisis

Collecting wastewater is the challenge

According to urban planner Vishwanath S, the disparity in water access disproportionately affects the poor as the Cauvery network fails to reach them. “The city's water issues could be resolved once Cauvery phase 5 becomes operational.” This project aims to provide drinking water to 110 villages on the city outskirts under BBMP.

Vishwanath said that the BWSSB lacks sufficient funds to invest, relying on external sources such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He questioned this dependency on external funding, attributing it to the fact that "we don’t pay the true cost of water." He said, “We keep complaining that lakes are frothing and full of sewage, but we are not ready to pay the true cost of collection of sewage and treatment so that the problem is resolved.”

He also said that Bengaluru currently boasts 38 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), capable of treating 1,440 mld (million litres per day), with plans to construct an additional 17, bringing the total to 55, the most any city needs. The city also has nearly 3,600 decentralised wastewater treatment plants in residential complexes and 21 STPs built by BBMP. However, Vishwanath said that the challenge lies in effectively collecting wastewater.

A WELL Labs' report, ‘How water flows through Bengaluru: Urban water balance’, addresses the city's dual water challenges: the depletion of borewells and lakes, compounded by the reliance on water tankers during summer, and the issue of severe flooding in certain areas during the monsoon. Notably, the report reveals Bengaluru's substantial water consumption, including 1,372 mld of groundwater alongside 1,460 mld of Cauvery water. However, it raises concerns about the significantly lower groundwater recharge rates compared to extraction rates, with only 148 mld recharged naturally through green spaces and water bodies. “This is worrying because groundwater recharge rates remain significantly lower than extraction rates. Rapid urbanisation is eroding what’s left of the city’s green spaces and lakes; it is critical to maintain them to recharge shallow aquifers with rainwater during the wet season,” read the report.

“If buildings in Bengaluru set up rainwater harvesting systems, recycled wastewater, and restored lakes to recharge the water table, the city would have enough water to meet its needs,” Vishwanath said.

Vishwanath advocated the maintenance and continuous replenishment of tanks and lakes with treated wastewater throughout the year. He suggested that this strategy would facilitate groundwater recharge and prevent borewells from running dry. “Ultimately, collaborative efforts between the state and citizens are crucial to effectively address the water crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru city development, on February 20 said that the 110 villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru will get drinking water from Cauvery in May. He was responding to questions in the Legislative Assembly. He also said that the government had provided Rs 10 crore aid to MLAs in Bengaluru, which could be utilised to solve drinking water woes.