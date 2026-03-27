Bengaluru’s waste choked a village, now govt plans reopening with Rs 90 crore payout

Bengaluru has, at most, one year before one of its main garbage sites – the Bellahalli landfill – runs out of space. The city generates roughly 6,000 metric tonnes of waste every day, distributed across six landfill sites in Bellahalli, Mittaganahalli, Kannur, Chikkanagamangala, Kannahalli, and Doddabidarakallu. Of these, Bellahalli is approaching its maximum capacity. Once it is full, authorities have warned, the city will face a "hazardous situation".The government's answer is a shuttered waste plant in Gundlahalli village of Doddaballapura taluk, a site that was closed in 2016 after years of environmental damage, unprocessed waste, and protests. Now, the state plans to acquire the land. Residents are opposing the move. And the legacy waste left behind from the last time the plant operated – 1,29,406 metric tonnes buried in 30 shallow pits – still remains at the site.Government documents reviewed by TNM show that the Karnataka government has initiated steps to acquire 134 acres of land in Gundlahalli village, where the former waste processing facility operated by Terra Firma Biotechnologies Limited once stood. The proposed acquisition, intended to help address the city’s growing garbage crisis, has triggered objections within the government and renewed resistance from residents who say the site’s earlier operations contaminated groundwater and farmland.When TNM visited recently, five to eight workers were present inside the compound, carrying out gobbara kelsa, manure-related work. They stopped us from going further, saying they had been instructed not to allow anyone inside. Large quantities of legacy waste, they said, lay deeper in the premises.Nearly a decade after the plant shut down, the site may once again become part of Bengaluru’s waste management system. The move puts the spotlight back on authorities who dumped more waste than the plant could process.It also raises questions about the company that ran it, which villagers call responsible for an ‘environmental crime’ and may now stand to profit from the deal..The government's plan to acquire the landFor years, the city’s waste management strategy has relied on establishing large, decentralised processing facilities on the outskirts of the city. Earlier proposals identified four potential locations for Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) plants. Doddaballapura in the north, Mandur in the east, Bidadi in the west and Gollahalli on Bannerghatta Road in the south..However, officials say persistent resistance from local communities and difficulties in securing suitable land have forced the government to scale back the plan.“Due to difficulty in finding suitable land around the city, the plan has now been revised to two facilities — one in the north and one in the south,” said a BSWML official familiar with the proposal.It is in this context that authorities have turned once again to Gundlahalli, the site of the former waste processing plant operated by Terra Firma Biotechnologies Ltd.TNM visited Doddaballapura on February 19, a day after residents near two major waste sites, Bellahalli landfill (Mahadevapura constituency) and Chigaranahalli (Doddaballapur constituency), blocked garbage trucks from entering the facilities. In Dodmankanala, which lies between the closed Terra Firma Biotechnologies Ltd plant and the Material Solutions for Green Planet (MSGP) facility, a police van was stationed at the entrance of the village. Located about three kilometres from the Terra Firma site and roughly four kilometres from the MSGP plant, the village sits along the route used by garbage trucks travelling to the MSGP facility.Residents said the steady movement of trucks had already begun affecting daily life and feared the situation would worsen if the Terra Firma facility was reopened. Kempaiah, a 70-year-old farmer from Dodmankanala, said years of waste dumping had deeply affected the village’s reputation. “The curse our village is under shouldn’t fall on any other place,” he said. “When people come looking for brides here and see the garbage and the smell, they don’t even stay for coffee, they just walk away. If we go to other villages looking for matches, they refuse. They ask, ‘Who will send their daughters to that filth?”A Rs 90 cr land acquisition that aids the polluter?The Karnataka government issued a Government Order on May 2, 2025, granting permission to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (now the Greater Bengaluru Authority) to acquire 134 acres and 10 guntas of land in Gundlahalli village for solid waste management. The land comprises parcels owned by Terra Firma Biotechnologies Ltd (60 acres 6 guntas), government land (46 acres 3 guntas) and other private holdings (28 acres 1 gunta)..Under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013, a committee had fixed the official land rate at Rs 1.35 crore per acre in July 2025 for the acquisition of Terra Firma’s land. Separately, a BBMP committee assessed the value of existing physical infrastructure on the property, including structures, water tanks, approach roads and electricity connections, at Rs 1.17 crore, excluding trees.Documents seen by TNM show that Terra Firma initially resisted the valuation. In a letter dated October 4, 2025, the company stated it would hand over the land only at Rs 1.57 crore per acre. Following negotiations, Terra Firma’s Managing Director R Ganesha submitted a consent letter on October 21, 2025, agreeing to a negotiated price of Rs 1.50 crore per acre, covering land, trees and infrastructure, while retaining and removing the company’s machinery. At this rate, the total payout for the land under acquisition would amount to roughly Rs 90 crore.The Managing Director of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) recommended approving the higher rate, citing what officials described as the site’s “intangible benefits.” These included existing Environmental Impact Assessment clearances, approvals from the Pollution Control Board, internal roads, electricity connections and other infrastructure that could significantly reduce the time required to operationalise a new facility. BSWML also pointed to nearby land acquisitions by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, where compensation ranged between Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 2.50 crore per acre in surrounding villages.The proposal, however, faced resistance within the government. On October 29, 2025, the state Finance Department rejected the recommendation, arguing that the negotiated price of Rs 1.50 crore per acre effectively overrode the statutory valuation fixed under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. The department also questioned the use of “intangible benefits” such as social acceptability in determining compensation, stating that such factors were “not quantifiable or standardised under any financial rule.” Approving the higher rate, the department warned, could set a benchmark across Bengaluru Rural district and open a “Pandora’s Box” of similar demands in future land acquisitions..Despite these objections, the proposal was placed before the state Cabinet. On November 4, 2025, the government issued an order approving the direct purchase of Terra Firma’s land at Rs 1.50 crore per acre, describing it as a “special case” that should not be treated as a precedent for future acquisitions.Less than three weeks later the government revised the decision. A revised Government Order, dated November 20, 2025, increased the compensation to Rs 1.57 crore per acre, including buildings, trees and other immovable assets. The order stated that all other conditions specified in the earlier acquisition order would remain unchanged and must be strictly complied with.Strict conditions in the acquisition orderThe acquisition approval also comes with several conditions directed at Terra Firma Biotechnologies Ltd.Under the terms set out in the May 2025 government order, BBMP will compensate Terra Firma and other private landholders only for their actual land holdings and not for any government wasteland included within the property.The civic body has also been directed not to entertain any additional financial claims from Terra Firma, including demands related to unpaid tipping fees, revenue from compost sales or plastic recycling, biomining costs, machinery losses or other damages.Critically, both the May and November orders state that the accumulated legacy waste at the site must be cleared before the land acquisition process can begin. Terra Firma must also remove waste dumped on approximately 46.03 acres of adjoining government land, which officials say was used as a dumping ground during the plant’s operation, so that the site can be handed over free of encumbrances.Financial liabilities are another key condition. Terra Firma still owes Rs 6.81 crore to BBMP from mobilisation advances and soft loans originally extended to the company, out of a total loan of Rs 11.75 crore. The government order requires the company to either repay this outstanding amount, along with interest accumulated since March 2016, or formally agree to have the amount deducted from its final compensation.Finally, BBMP must obtain a written undertaking from Terra Firma confirming that the company will remove the legacy waste at its own expense and pay damages for waste dumped on government land.The rise of Terra FirmaTerra Firma Biotechnologies Ltd was incorporated in Bengaluru in December 1994. Founded by a group of agriculture graduates, the company used microbial and vermiculture techniques to convert municipal solid waste into organic compost. The Government of Karnataka awarded Terra Firma's Managing Director, Dr R Ganesha, the title of Best Environmentalist for 1995–96, through the Pollution Control Board.Coromandel International Ltd entered an MoU with the company, marketing its organic compost under the brand name "Godavari Gold" and reaching a sales target of around 25,000 metric tonnes over twelve months. Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a central government enterprise, marketed Terra Firma's liquid foliar stimulant spray under the name "Kapila Gold."The 2008 Waste Management ContractIn April 2008, BBMP signed a 20-year concession agreement with Terra Firma. The company would establish an integrated Municipal Solid Waste processing and landfill facility at Gundlahalli Village, Doddaballapura Taluk, designed to receive and process 1,000 metric tonnes per day. The agreement required Terra Firma to generate 1.5 MW of captive power from biogas, recycle 5 MT of plastic daily, manufacture 500 bricks from construction debris each day, and produce 12 MT of green briquette coal.BBMP provided a mobilisation advance of Rs 1.57 crore in April 2008, followed by soft loans totalling Rs 11.25 crore. The plant commenced operations in June 2008, receiving between 300 and 500 tonnes per day.The Mandur crisis that changed everythingIn 2013, the Mandur landfill on Bengaluru's eastern fringe was shut down following sustained public protests. BBMP began diverting large volumes of the city's waste to the Terra Firma site at Gundlahalli.The contract stipulated a daily intake of 500 tonnes. Between 2013 and June 2015, BBMP was sending 1,300 tonnes daily. Records from the Technical Guidance Committee (TGC) show that during peak periods the intake reached 1,500 tonnes per day, three times the contracted limit.Terra Firma's MD, R Ganesha, told Citizen Matters in 2015, "The capacity of the SWM unit at Doddaballapura is 500 tonnes per day, whereas we have been overloaded with 1,500 tonnes of garbage every day. Despite repeated requests to the BBMP not to overload the unit, BBMP has not listened to us."BBMP's own Administrator at the time, Vijay Bhaskar, said that BBMP "cannot initiate any action against Terra Firma for violating tender conditions as BBMP itself was on the wrong side."Environmental damage and shutdownOver the course of its operational life, the facility received a total of 12.18 lakh metric tonnes of mixed waste between 2008 and 2016. According to a Material Balance report prepared by Terra Firma and shared with BBMP's SWM Expert Manjula N Rao in November 2019, the total legacy waste remaining on site as of December 2019 was 1,29,406 metric tonnes. The figure was arrived at after accounting for waste that was composted, recycled or lost to fire accidents.A site inspection report by the Technical Advisory Committee, which visited the plant on November 19, 2019, formally recorded that this waste was lying in "30 nos. shallow landfills of dimension 200 ft x 40 ft", not engineered landfill facilities. .As conditions at the site worsened, opposition from surrounding villages intensified.Residents of Gundlahalli and nearby areas began blocking roads leading to the plant to prevent garbage trucks from entering. In one of the largest protests that went on for six days in June 2015, villagers blocked nearly 300 garbage trucks headed to processing facilities in the area, including the Terra Firma plant. The blockade caused trucks to line up outside the village and triggered a wider waste disposal crisis in Bengaluru.Residents also organised night-long vigils to stop trucks from entering the site. Many complained that the landfill produced an unbearable stench and attracted large numbers of flies, severely affecting daily life.Authorities were forced to step in as the standoff intensified. Several senior ministers were sent to the protest site to negotiate with residents, including R Ramalinga Reddy, who then held the charge of Bengaluru Urban district. Eventually, then Chief Minister Siddramaiah met representatives of the protesting villages and officials in an attempt to resolve the crisis.Villagers also reported illnesses among people and livestock. Concerns about mosquito breeding and disease outbreaks further intensified protests. Facing mounting protests, BBMP scaled back the daily intake to 500 tonnes in June 2015. Less than a year later, in April 2016, the facility was shut down.Other controversies around the plantIn 2015, residents of Kamana Agrahara filed a police complaint alleging that a tanker carrying liquid waste from pharmaceutical company Biocon was being dumped at the Gundlahalli site. More than 200 trucks were blockaded on the Doddaballapura Highway. The protests ended after the intervention of state ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Krishna Byregowda. Police filed FIRs against Biocon, Terra Firma and the truck owners involved. Biocon stated the waste was non-hazardous cell mass, a by-product of fermentation. BBMP subsequently filed its own police complaint against Biocon.Separately, in May 2015, KSPCB officials found garbage being openly burnt near Sarjapur Road. Investigators discovered fine sieved garbage powder being filled into bags labelled "Vermicompost" bearing the name of Karnataka Composting Development Corporation (KCDC), intended for sale to farmers at Rs. 3,850 per bag. KCDC served Terra Firma a cancellation notice on their compost supply agreement. Terra Firma's MD denied any connection to the Sarjapur Road unit and said the company would file a police complaint against whoever was misusing its name. KSPCB's inspecting officer could not conclusively establish ownership, as no nameboards were displayed at the site.Audit findings and legal battlesAccording to the CAG Report on Local Bodies for the year ending March 2013, tabled in July 2014, BBMP extended a soft loan of Rs 4.50 crore to Terra Firma in April and August 2012, from 13th Finance Commission grants, at 6% interest per annum. The CAG found that when BBMP recovered Rs 15.17 lakh from Terra Firma in November 2012, it credited the amount to a deposit account rather than the SWM account, resulting in diversion of funds.Terra Firma filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the 2016 shutdown. In August 2023, the court disposed of Terra Firma's writ petition and directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to "meet and endeavour to resolve the matter amicably" with the company.Another waste plant already nearbyDoddaballapura Taluk already has a functioning BBMP waste processing facility. Material Solutions for Green Planet (MSGP), a Bengaluru-based private firm, has been operating a plant at Chigaranahalli Village in the same taluk since 2014. MSGP holds a BBMP concession for 500 metric tonnes per day. According to the company's own website, it currently receives over 750 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day. Its 100-acre facility holds clearances from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority.The MSGP plant is approximately five kilometres from the shuttered Terra Firma site. Residents say the prospect of the Terra Firma facility also reopening compounds an already difficult situation. "We are already protesting against the MSGP waste unit," a resident of Doddabellavanagala village told The News Minute. "The stink and the traffic has caused a lot of issues. The water also isn't safe to drink. We haven't even reeled from the Terra Firma incident and they want to reopen it again." Even before any decision on reopening Terra Firma is finalised, tensions around waste transport in the region are already visible.Frustrated with the possibility that waste facilities could return to the area, Kempaiah, farmer from Dodmankanala, said villagers feel abandoned by the authorities. “If they want this garbage here again, they might as well poison us and kill us,” he said, referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. “Their families live well in the city. But should villagers like us be the ones who suffer and die?”Latha, a homemaker from the village, said the growing number of garbage trucks has already made daily life difficult. “The number of garbage trucks has increased and it’s affecting how we move around,” she said. “Children can’t even walk safely on the roads. The trucks come one after another. It takes almost half an hour to drop kids at school even though the school is not far. We have to keep stopping and waiting while the trucks rush past.”She said residents fear the situation will worsen if another waste facility begins operating in the area. “On top of this, they want to open another plant,” she added. “That means even more lorries and more smell.”Residents also recalled incidents when waste piles in the area caught fire and burned for days before being brought under control.Fearing the reopening, residents of Gundlahalli and surrounding villages including Dodmankanala have submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, the Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner, and SWM officials. They describe contaminated groundwater and borewells, poisoned local lakes, and health complaints among children, the elderly and pregnant women. They allege that Terra Firma dumped waste illegally beyond its contracted boundaries onto adjoining government land.Invoking the Polluter Pays Principle, they describe the proposed Rs 90 crore payout as a reward for "an environmental crime." They point to the government's own May 2025 acquisition order, which mandates that BBMP obtain a commitment from Terra Firma to clean up the legacy waste at the company's own expense and argue that a future commitment in exchange for present payment does not constitute accountability.No Gram Sabha was held before the acquisition was proposed. No independent health study has been commissioned on the affected population.The villagers have laid out three demands: an immediate halt to all acquisition and compensation proceedings; a comprehensive, independent environmental audit of the legacy waste, the extent of contamination, health impacts and a cleanup before any new project begins.Dheeraj Muniraju, MLA from Doddaballapura, has opposed the proposed acquisition, saying the government must first clear the legacy waste through biomining before considering a new waste processing facility at the site. “I will move the court to challenge the land purchase and the tender process and do everything possible to stop this project. The tender itself is completely fabricated to benefit certain parties,” he told TNM.Responding to these concerns, Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, said the issue of legacy waste would be addressed during the acquisition process. “While paying the compensation amount during acquisition of the land, we will deduct the cost required for biomining the waste,” he said, adding that the acquisition had been approved in principle but the land was yet to be registered.A Karnataka State Pollution Control Board official told TNM that it has not received any updates from GBA on restarting bio-mining operations.With inputs from Bhuvan Malik