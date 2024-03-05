Bengaluru water crisis: Unregistered water tankers will be seized, warns Dy CM DKS

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Monday, March 4, warned water tanker owners and operators that the government will seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7. Addressing a press conference at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in Bengaluru on the looming water crisis in the state capital, he said, "Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 219 tankers have registered with the authorities. The government will seize other tankers if they (owners) do not register before the deadline."

"Water is not the property of any individual. Officials have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is already operating 210 tankers to supply water," he said.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister further said that a total of Rs 556 crore has been earmarked to address the water crisis in Bengaluru.