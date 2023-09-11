Bengaluru pvt transport strike: Traffic police and BIAL issue advisories, see details

Amidst a strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru on September 11, both the Bengaluru traffic police and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) have issued traffic diversions and advisories for passengers and commuters.
To mitigate potential traffic disruption, the traffic police have urged commuters to steer clear of KG Road, Seshadri Road, GT Road, as well as the vicinity around Freedom Park and the Majestic bus stand to avoid congestion.
For those approaching from RR Junction towards Khodays Circle, an alternative route has been advised. They are directed to head towards Krishna Flour Mill and continue on to Malleswaram and beyond.
Vehicles travelling from Goodshed Road have been instructed to proceed towards GT Road via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, allowing them to reach Okalipuram before continuing towards Sujatha Theater and further destinations.
For traffic originating from Mysuru Bank Circle, the recommended route is to proceed towards Palace Road, then use the Maharani Junction underpass to reach Basaveshwara Circle and continue on their way.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which oversees operations at Kempegowda International Airport, has also issued an advisory. "Due to the bandh, all modes of public transport will be impacted. Passengers are strongly advised to carefully plan their travel arrangements to and from the airport. We urge passengers to stay updated by following the media releases from transport authorities for any further developments," it said.
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that they will deploy an extra 500 buses (equivalent to 4,000 trips) originating from major bus terminals such as Kempegowda Bus Stand, KR Market, and Shivajinagar bus stations. These buses will connect to various destinations including Kadugodi, Sarjapur, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta/Jigani, Harohalli, Bidadi, Tavarekere, Nelamangala, Hesaraghatta, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Bagalur, Channasandra, Hoskote, and Outer Ring Road. BMTC officials will be stationed along prominent roads, bus terminals, and intersections throughout the city to oversee traffic conditions. Additionally, there are plans to add 100 extra Vayu Vajra trips to and from the airport.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to enhance the frequency of Namma Metro services on September 11. As per official statements, trains will be operational every five minutes during peak hours (from 8 am to 11.30 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm) and will run at intervals of six to eight minutes during non-peak hours.
A total of 32 private transport unions have called for the strike with a series of demands including a ban on bike taxis and private buses, and an extension of the Shakti scheme that offers free bus rides to women on state transport buses to private buses as well.