Bengaluru pvt transport strike: Traffic police and BIAL issue advisories, see details

Amidst a strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru on September 11, both the Bengaluru traffic police and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) have issued traffic diversions and advisories for passengers and commuters.

To mitigate potential traffic disruption, the traffic police have urged commuters to steer clear of KG Road, Seshadri Road, GT Road, as well as the vicinity around Freedom Park and the Majestic bus stand to avoid congestion.

For those approaching from RR Junction towards Khodays Circle, an alternative route has been advised. They are directed to head towards Krishna Flour Mill and continue on to Malleswaram and beyond.

Vehicles travelling from Goodshed Road have been instructed to proceed towards GT Road via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, allowing them to reach Okalipuram before continuing towards Sujatha Theater and further destinations.

For traffic originating from Mysuru Bank Circle, the recommended route is to proceed towards Palace Road, then use the Maharani Junction underpass to reach Basaveshwara Circle and continue on their way.