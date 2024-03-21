Bengaluru police file case against BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje for hate speech

Following the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a case has been filed against controversial BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet Police Station on Thursday, March 21.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture has been booked under charges of promotion of hatred and waging war, for her hate speech against the people of Tamil Nadu. The FIR has been registered under sections 123 (3A) (promoting hatred), 125 (waging war) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 123 (3) of the RP Act (appeal to vote against a candidate on grounds of religion, caste etc).

Recently, while participating in a protest with regard to the assault on a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, Shobha kicked up a major controversy, by saying, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”