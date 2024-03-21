Bengaluru police file case against BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje for hate speech

Following the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a case has been filed against controversial BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet Police Station on Thursday, March 21.
The Union Minister of State for Agriculture has been booked under charges of promotion of hatred and waging war, for her hate speech against the people of Tamil Nadu. The FIR has been registered under sections 123 (3A) (promoting hatred), 125 (waging war) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 123 (3) of the RP Act (appeal to vote against a candidate on grounds of religion, caste etc).
Recently, while participating in a protest with regard to the assault on a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, Shobha kicked up a major controversy, by saying, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”
The Union Minister’s hate speech was severely condemned. Expressing his condemnation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin promptly urged the Election Commission of India to take stringent action against her. “One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity.”
Following a massive backlash, Shobha retracted the statement and also apologised for her remarks.
"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologise. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu affected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” Shobha said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police also has registered a case against Shobha for her remarks.