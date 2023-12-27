Bengaluru Phoenix Marketcity and Mall of Asia shut amidst pro-Kannada protests

Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal and Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield, two prominent malls in Bengaluru, were forced to shut down following protests led by the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on December 27. Police personnel were deployed outside both these malls by December 27 afternoon. Commercial establishments and shops in various other key locations in the city including MG Road, Lavelle Road, Airport Road and Hebbal were targeted. The protestors pulled down English signboards and issued warnings to shop owners.

Hundreds of pro-Kannada activists took to the streets, opposing the use of English signboards in various parts of Bengaluru. The demonstrations turned aggressive as protestors vandalised banners and placards, demanding the immediate installation of Kannada signages. They even pulled down boards which had both English and Kannada signages, but the Kannada fonts were smaller in size.

A procession was led by KRV from Sadahalli toll plaza near Kempegowda International airport. The protestors damaged the nameboard of the multi-city hotel brand Bloom. Progressing towards Chikkajala, supporters of the group led by Kannada activist Narayanaswamy Gowda took down numerous signboards. Videos of protesters spray-painting boards, hurling boxes at LED signs and hitting boards with sticks have emerged.