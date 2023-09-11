Bengaluru PES University suicide: Activists call for end of harassment of students

Speakers at ‘Save Our Students’, an event organised to highlight the harassment students are subjected to in educational institutions, have called for steps to ensure that they are treated with dignity and their mental health pressures are taken into consideration. The event was organised by the family members of BTech student, Aditya Prabhu (19) from Bengaluru’s PES University, who died by suicide.
The event, held on Sunday, September 10, was organised with the help of Dushyant Dubey, a social worker popularly known as ‘St Broseph’. Aditya Prabhu died by suicide on July 17 after alleged harassment from his University staff after he had mistakenly taken his mobile phone inside the exam hall. After Aditya had taken his life in the campus of PES, his mother was also pressured to sign a statement that allegedly absolved the university of any responsibility for the student’s death. The University also procured an preventing her from disseminating any material that might be defamatory to PES.
The event was attended by mental health experts like Dr Ushy Mohandas and Ranjini E Jois and activists including Brinda Adige and Yamuna Srinidhi. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, and Amrith Shenoy, General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media and Communications team also spoke. The speakers discussed various measures to curb harassment of students by educational institutions and how students' mental health can be improved.
Speaking at the event, activist Brinda Adige said teachers have to ask themselves if they have the right to humiliate and belittle someone because they are in a position of power. “People are afraid to question their teachers because they might take it out on students. The teachers’ insecurities and pettiness is being taken out on a student. Do we want such teachers?. Can teachers make such reckless statements? Don’t look at students as puppets who can be ill treated because they have come to your ‘prestigious’ institutions,” she said.
Amrith Shenoy said there are several students who are unable to stand up to the harassment they are subjected to in their colleges. “We don’t know how many students are suffering in silence because they are afraid to speak up against their teachers and management. Students must be treated with dignity and their mental health pressures must be taken into consideration and addressed. Those who have harassed Aditya must be behind bars and there must be a proper investigation into his death,” said Amrith.
Addressing the legalities involved in dealing with suicide cases, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said parents must create a safe space inside their homes where children can share anything in confidence. “Unless such an environment is created at home, these tragedies will continue to affect us and our nation,” he said referring to cases of suicides by youngsters. In the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a failed suicide attempt warrants police investigation, Rao said. “This is yet to be decriminalised. And then there is abetment of suicide, where a person or circumstances have forced a person to take their life and there is provision for punishment in this case. Despite these laws being present, it is sad that students are being pushed to such an extreme step,” he said parents should equip their children to face difficult situations in life.
Dr Ushy Mohandas said a responsible society will ensure that a student is not humiliated by their teacher or in an educational institution. “As important it is speak about suicide prevention, it is of equal importance to ensure there is adequate care for the loved ones who are left behind after someone dies by suicide. This needs to be done with care and compassion.”
Ranjini and Yamuna spoke about the importance of parents not pushing their children for academic success as it could create unnecessary pressure and affect their mental health. While Ranjini said that not everyone needs to be a doctor or an engineer to be deemed ‘successful’, Yamuna was of the opinion that parents should acknowledge children’s failures while celebrating their successes.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.