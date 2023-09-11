Bengaluru PES University suicide: Activists call for end of harassment of students

Speakers at ‘Save Our Students’, an event organised to highlight the harassment students are subjected to in educational institutions, have called for steps to ensure that they are treated with dignity and their mental health pressures are taken into consideration. The event was organised by the family members of BTech student, Aditya Prabhu (19) from Bengaluru’s PES University, who died by suicide.

The event, held on Sunday, September 10, was organised with the help of Dushyant Dubey, a social worker popularly known as ‘St Broseph’. Aditya Prabhu died by suicide on July 17 after alleged harassment from his University staff after he had mistakenly taken his mobile phone inside the exam hall. After Aditya had taken his life in the campus of PES, his mother was also pressured to sign a statement that allegedly absolved the university of any responsibility for the student’s death. The University also procured an interim injunction against Asha preventing her from disseminating any material that might be defamatory to PES.

Read: ‘My son didn't deserve this’: Mother demands justice after Bengaluru student's suicide

The event was attended by mental health experts like Dr Ushy Mohandas and Ranjini E Jois and activists including Brinda Adige and Yamuna Srinidhi. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, and Amrith Shenoy, General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media and Communications team also spoke. The speakers discussed various measures to curb harassment of students by educational institutions and how students' mental health can be improved.

Speaking at the event, activist Brinda Adige said teachers have to ask themselves if they have the right to humiliate and belittle someone because they are in a position of power. “People are afraid to question their teachers because they might take it out on students. The teachers’ insecurities and pettiness is being taken out on a student. Do we want such teachers?. Can teachers make such reckless statements? Don’t look at students as puppets who can be ill treated because they have come to your ‘prestigious’ institutions,” she said.

Amrith Shenoy said there are several students who are unable to stand up to the harassment they are subjected to in their colleges. “We don’t know how many students are suffering in silence because they are afraid to speak up against their teachers and management. Students must be treated with dignity and their mental health pressures must be taken into consideration and addressed. Those who have harassed Aditya must be behind bars and there must be a proper investigation into his death,” said Amrith.