Bengaluru is India’s ‘cake capital’, recording 8.5 million orders in 2023: Swiggy

Looking back at 'How India Swiggy'd in 2023', the online food delivery platform, on Thursday, December 14, gave Bengaluru the moniker of ‘cake capital’ of India for ordering nearly 8.5 million chocolate cakes. This is the eighth year that the company is releasing annual statistics regarding food orders placed in the app. And biriyani stood at the top of the most-ordered dish in Swiggy for the eighth year!

The company revealed that 6,64,46,312 unique dishes were ordered on Swiggy’s menu across the country, and that Bengaluru was of the belief ‘Cake is the answer, no matter the question’. “With 8.5 million orders placed for everyone’s favourite chocolate cake, the city was honoured as the ‘Cake Capital’,” the company said. It also added that on Valentine’s day 2023, India ordered a whopping 271 cakes every minute! A user from Nagpur made it to the list for ordering 92 cakes on a single day.

The company also found that the “hungriest customers” of Swiggy are in Bengaluru, as they placed a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Deepavali, which was followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team with a bill value of Rs 71,229. Swiggy found that idlis reigned supreme as a customer from Hyderabad spent Rs 6 lakhs on them.