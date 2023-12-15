Indians ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023, one customer ordered 1633 biryanis: Swiggy

How much biryani is too much? Well, a benchmark has been set by a person from Hyderabad at 1,633 orders. This customer has ordered biryani 1,633 times this year, which was more than four biryanis a day, according to food delivery platform Swiggy. Every sixth biryani order in Hyderabad, Swiggy said, came from this customer.
Swiggy, which released its year-end , said that India’s favourite food to order online remained biryani for the eighth year in a row. According to their in-app stats, 2.5 biryanis were ordered per second in 2023, with Hyderabad topping the list. Additionally, for every 5.5 chicken biryani ordered, one vegetarian biryani was ordered, Swiggy said. It also appears that 2.49 million users debuted on the popular app with a biryani order.
And that’s not all. The number of times users even just searched for biryani on the app was 40,30,827 times.
On October 14, the day of the India versus Pakistan World Cup cricket match, Swiggy said a family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates of biryani. They weren’t the only ones either trying to deal with the tense match with biryani. Swiggy noted that 250 orders per minute were logged for biryani, on that day.
Swiggy also disclosed that a customer from Mumbai spent a whopping Rs 42.3 lakh for food orders in 2023. The maximum number of orders were placed by customers from Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who placed more than 10,000 orders each. The biggest party order came from Jhansi with a user placing an order with 269 items, Swiggy said. When it came to pizzas, 207 pizzas were ordered by a family in Bhubaneswar.