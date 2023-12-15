Indians ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023, one customer ordered 1633 biryanis: Swiggy

How much biryani is too much? Well, a benchmark has been set by a person from Hyderabad at 1,633 orders. This customer has ordered biryani 1,633 times this year, which was more than four biryanis a day, according to food delivery platform Swiggy. Every sixth biryani order in Hyderabad, Swiggy said, came from this customer.

Swiggy, which released its year-end 2023 trends , said that India’s favourite food to order online remained biryani for the eighth year in a row. According to their in-app stats, 2.5 biryanis were ordered per second in 2023, with Hyderabad topping the list. Additionally, for every 5.5 chicken biryani ordered, one vegetarian biryani was ordered, Swiggy said. It also appears that 2.49 million users debuted on the popular app with a biryani order.

And that’s not all. The number of times users even just searched for biryani on the app was 40,30,827 times.