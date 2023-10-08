Bengaluru firecracker tragedy: Death toll rises to 14, Deputy CM announces compensation

"It is suspected that a few more persons are trapped. According to preliminary information, most of the trapped and killed laborers are from Tamil Nadu. The identities are yet to be ascertained. Those who had come to the shop for purchase feared dead in the fire incident. An investigation will be conducted to find the exact reason behind the incident. As per the information the permission was taken for the godown and not for the shop," Shivakumar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that action should be taken against the owners of cracker shop. "Action will be taken after checking whether the firecracker warehouse has taken precautionary and safety measures," he said.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi stated that the fire tragedy had occurred in the Balaji crackers shop while unloading the crackers from the canter. The fire later spread to the godown and other places.