Bengaluru crime data shows molestation cases up in 2023

For cases registered under IPC section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 422 cases were registered in 2021. In 2022, the number of registered cases went up to 580 and in 2023 there was a further increase to 696.

The number of cases registered under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act stood at 129 in 2021, increasing to 155 in 2022 and further increasing to 161 in 2023.

In terms of overall data on crimes in the city, Bengaluru recorded a significant increase in reported crimes in 2023, reaching a total of 68,518 compared to 46,187 in 2022 — an uptick of 48.34%. The police attributed this surge to heightened awareness and initiatives such as the proactive filing of suo motu cases, complaints via the 112 control room leading to FIRs, and the implementation of e-FIR initiatives.