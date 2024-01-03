Bengaluru sees nearly 50% rise in police cases registered in 2023

Bengaluru recorded a significant increase in reported crimes in 2023, reaching a total of 68,518 compared to 46,187 in 2022 — an uptick of 48.34%. The police attributed this surge to heightened awareness and initiatives such as the proactive filing of suo motu cases, complaints via the 112 control room leading to FIRs, and the implementation of e-FIR initiatives.

There was also an increase in cases regarding Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in 2023 compared to 2022. In the NDPS category, the police recovered 39,156 kg of drugs valued at Rs 103 crore in 2023. The police arrested 4,399 drug peddlers, including 99 foreign nationals.