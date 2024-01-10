Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth’s son was smothered to death says postmortem

The four-year-old son of Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of Bengaluru-based Mindful AI Lab, was smothered to death, at least 36 hours prior to the post-mortem examination. Dr Kumar Naik, a government doctor in Karnataka who conducted the post-mortem, said while speaking to reporters that there were no wounds or signs of struggle, suggesting the use of a pillow or a wire in the act. The absence of rigor mortis (rigor mortis means stiffening of the limbs caused by chemical changes in the muscles) indicated that the murder occurred at least 36 hours earlier.

"The child has been smothered or strangulated. There are no wounds or signs of struggle. He could have probably died after being suffocated by a pillow or some other object. The child doesn't seem like he was killed by strangulation using hands. The killing took place over 36 hours ago. His face and chest are swollen due to suffocation. And the child's nose was bleeding,” Dr Kumar Naik said.