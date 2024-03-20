Bengaluru: BWSSB restricts water usage for mass Holi celebrations

TNM had first reported how Bengaluru hotels and resorts were offering pool parties and rain dances on Holi, amidst a severe water crisis. After the article was published, many hotels removed ‘rain dance’ from their advertisements.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, March 18, admitted that Bengaluru is facing a shortage of 500 million litres per day (MLD) of water daily and that the state government is taking measures to tackle the crisis. Out of 14,000 government borewells, 6,900 are dry, he said.

BWSSB also made the installation of aerators in taps mandatory from March 21 to prevent unnecessary water wastage. The board had also banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance in Bengaluru.