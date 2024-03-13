Bengaluru hotels offer pool party, rain dance on Holi, amidst severe water crisis

Parched throats and colourful chaos - that's the strange mix brewing in Bengaluru this Holi. The city, grappling with its worst water crisis in years, is staring at empty reservoirs and strict water cuts. Yet, amidst these worries, hotel and resort advertisements are painting a different picture – one of pulsating Holi parties with rain dances and unlimited pool access.

Whitefield's “biggest” Holi festival, hosted by Aloft Hotel, boasts of "free unlimited colours and rain dance" as its main attraction, with tickets starting as low as Rs 49 for kids and going up to Rs 2,600 for a group of eight people (The party is on March 23, 24 and 25). Similar promises of rain dances and unlimited colors are splashed across advertisements for other venues.

Radha Hometel in Whitefield is hosting a pre-Holi party with “free colours and rain dance set up” on March 24 and 25, priced as low as Rs 99 for kids and Rs 2,999 for a group of 10. Jayamahal Palace Hotel has two Holi parties. Hello Holi on March 25 is offering “non-stop fun activities, unlimited colour, rain dance and exciting games along with DJ ''. Another event at Jayamahal Palace on March 24, Holi at the Palace, doesn't offer any water related activity. TNM spoke to the organiser who said that last week the government had sent out an order regarding the water crisis in the city. He said, “We don't offer rain dances or pool parties as per the government order.” Though the hotels will largely use treated water for most of these purposes, the timing is questionable.