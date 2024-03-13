Bengaluru hotels offer pool party, rain dance on Holi, amidst severe water crisis

Parched throats and colourful chaos - that's the strange mix brewing in Bengaluru this Holi. The city, grappling with its worst water crisis in years, is staring at empty reservoirs and strict water cuts. Yet, amidst these worries, hotel and resort advertisements are painting a different picture – one of pulsating Holi parties with rain dances and unlimited pool access.
Whitefield's “biggest” Holi festival, hosted by Aloft Hotel, boasts of "free unlimited colours and rain dance" as its main attraction, with tickets starting as low as Rs 49 for kids and going up to Rs 2,600 for a group of eight people (The party is on March 23, 24 and 25). Similar promises of rain dances and unlimited colors are splashed across advertisements for other venues.
Radha Hometel in Whitefield is hosting a pre-Holi party with “free colours and rain dance set up” on March 24 and 25, priced as low as Rs 99 for kids and Rs 2,999 for a group of 10. Jayamahal Palace Hotel has two Holi parties. Hello Holi on March 25 is offering “non-stop fun activities, unlimited colour, rain dance and exciting games along with DJ ''. Another event at Jayamahal Palace on March 24, Holi at the Palace, doesn't offer any water related activity. TNM spoke to the organiser who said that last week the government had sent out an order regarding the water crisis in the city. He said, “We don't offer rain dances or pool parties as per the government order.” Though the hotels will largely use treated water for most of these purposes, the timing is questionable.
Hotel Leroy Grand in Yeshwantpur is offering the “Biggest pool rooftop open air holi party” from March 22 to March 26. The hotel staff said that there's no rain dance but there's a huge pool available for the party.
The list goes on, with venues like The Park Bangalore, Skydeck by Sherlock, Hotel Royal Orchid, Sidewalk bar and kitchen all promoting rain dances as part of their Holi celebrations.
Even resorts haven't escaped the "rain dance craze." Lago Palms Resort's Desi Holi Vol 08 promises an open air pool with colours and a rain disco, while Rangila Utsav-Holi Pool Rain Dance Festival claims to be "Bangalore’s biggest holi pool rain dance party with 1000+ pax pool access" (both located in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru district.)
There are some voices advocating for a more responsible celebration. Sunburn Union Koramangala is urging people to opt for a dry Holi celebration, citing reasons like water conservation, environmental protection, and inclusivity. Their approach focuses on traditional festivities like singing and dancing, along with offering herbal colors to promote a healthier celebration.
Hotel Leela Palace takes a different approach, offering a more traditional "Phoolon ki Holi" (flower Holi) experience.
Bengaluru's water situation is dire. Dwindling supplies from the Cauvery River, the city's main source, combined with a drop in groundwater levels, have forced the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to make it mandatory to take prior approval before drilling borewells in its limits. Bengaluru relies on approximately 1,450 MLD (million litres per day) of water from the Cauvery River and an additional 700 MLD from underground sources. However, due to limited availability from both sources, various industries, institutions, and residents are experiencing severe consequences, including depleted reservoirs, strict water rationing, and dry borewells.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that even the borewell at his residence has run dry, stressing the gravity of the situation. Over 3,000 borewells in Bengaluru are now without water.
TNM tried reaching out to other hotels and resorts but didn't receive a response. This article will be updated as and when we hear from them.
When TNM contacted BWSSB officials, it was understood that the authority was unaware of any such celebrations and that it did not have any plans to restrict such parties.