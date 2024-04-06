Bengaluru: BWSSB inspects PG buildings after complaints over illegal borewells

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Saturday, April 6, said that the Karnataka Ground Water Authority (KGW) had been asked to take action against those who have constructed illegal borewells at Ambedkar Nagar in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. A team of BWSSB officials inspected all the Paying Guest (PG) facilities in the area after residents filed several complaints regarding commercial borewells and illegal water connections.

On April 5, TNM had reported the increase in commercial borewells and how it has led to the depletion of groundwater in the public borewells in the area.

BWSSB executive engineer Mirza Anwar told TNM that the KGW will take action against those who have already constructed illegal borewells. “For those under construction, we will file complaints with the police. We have filed two cases with the police already,” he said, adding that he has instructed his team to conduct a thorough survey in the area.