Bengaluru: In Whitefield, residents are up in arms over commercial borewells

BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Venkatesh told TNM that they had received the complaints and had already issued notices to a few construction sites about the illegal drilling of borewells. However, residents pointed out that the builders continued the work, despite the legal notices or warnings. As far as the illegality of the building construction, Venkatesh could only assure of action later.

“Ambedkar Nagar is one instance where people have been vocal about their rights. Many such layouts all over Whitefield are filled with illegal PG buildings, constructed without proper sanction or planning,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, a citizen activist. He further said that these buildings make use of the Cauvery water, even without having a water metre.

The water wars

Ambedkar Nagar has six public borewells, out of which, four have dried up after the failed monsoon and extreme summer. The remaining two borewells serve as the water resource for more than 2,000 people in the locality. But the water levels in the remaining two have come down recently, and the proliferation of commercial borewells is one of the main reasons for that, residents say.

The area has not received Cauvery water for more than a year now. “We don’t get Cauvery water at all these days. Not even once in three months. It is becoming difficult for us to manage these days,” said Ramesh, a shop owner and resident.

Although the BWSSB supplies free water through tankers, it hardly caters to the needs of the population. “Last week, people were fighting with each other to get five pots of water each from the BWSSB tanker. The situation has become that worse now,” said Anitha, a resident. Consequently, the households have no choice but to depend on ever-expensive water tankers. The cost of a 5,000 litre tanker has soared from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 within weeks, and rose again to Rs 1,200 last week, according to the residents. “PG buildings can afford the rising price, but it is the common residents who are struggling. If we don’t agree to the price, the tankers will simply stop supplying to us and will shift to the buildings,” Anitha said.