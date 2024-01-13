Bengaluru: BBMP evicts street vendors again in Jayanagar, late-night protest held

The livelihood of street vendors in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area was once again threatened due to the actions of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, January 12. BBMP marshals forcefully conducted an eviction drive in Jayanagar's 27A Cross, 4th Block. Vendors pleaded to continue their business, but BBMP officials seized their items, leading to a protest that lasted into the night.

While BBMP officials maintained that it was not an eviction drive but a measure to eliminate encroachments, vendors expressed disappointment over the failure to uphold assurances given earlier. Manjula, a fruit vendor for 20 years, had her cart and goods taken away. Abdul Hamid, a licensed clothes vendor, was asked to leave despite having a valid BBMP card.

Advocate Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of the Street Vendors Union, decried BBMP's actions, labelling the seizure of goods and eviction as illegal. He pointed out that vendors possessed valid ID cards and were abruptly asked to vacate without prior notice. He revealed ongoing challenges, saying, "BBMP marshals have been harassing vendors with valid IDs. We have met BBMP multiple times, and despite assurances, no meetings have taken place."