Bengaluru: Actor Darshan's police custody extended till June 20

A Bengaluru court on June 15 extended the police custody of Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda till June 20. The court had initially remanded them in police custody till Sunday, June 16 in the murder of a Chitradurga man, Renukaswamy. Pavithra Gowda is the prime accused in the case and Darshan is the second accused.

Darshan was detained from his farmhouse in Mysuru on the morning of Tuesday, June 11 and brought to Bengaluru for questioning. Darshan has been accused of being involved in the murder of Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda.

So far, 16 people have been arrested for the crime. The names of the other accused in the crime are Pavithra Gowda, Pavan, Vinay, Pradosh, Nandeesha, Deepak, Lakshman, Nagaraju, Karthik, Nikhil, Keshavmurthy, Raghavendra, Anu Kumar, Jagadish and Ravi.

According to the investigation so far, Renukaswamy, a devoted fan of Darshan, was allegedly abducted, brought to Bengaluru, held in a shed, and brutally tortured to death by Darshan and his accomplices. CCTV footage also showed Darshan’s car near the shed on the night of the murder.

The crime came to light after security guard, Keval Ram Dorji, at Anugraha Apartment discovered the body of a man, later identified as Renukaswamy, lying by the side of a drain near the apartment complex in Kamakshipalya. The body bore multiple injuries and bloodstains and the police registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence).

Also read: Darshan murder case: No special treatment for actor, says Minister HK Patil